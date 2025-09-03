Eagles' Backup QB Ruled Out Vs. Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee (fractured right thumb) has been ruled out for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night at Lincoln Financial Field.
The recently acquired Sam Howell, who was dealt by Minnesota to the Eagles on Aug. 24, will be Jalen Hurts’ backup against the Cowboys. If Philadelphia wants a QB3 for the game, it will have to elevate rookie Kyle McCord from the practice squad on Thursday.
McKee was the only Philadelphia player ruled out for the game.
All others who were listed on the injury report by the Eagles leading up to the game are cleared to participate, most notably three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, who was dealing with a back injury that forced him to miss practice on Monday.
Philadelphia's offensive line, from left to right, Jordan Mailata, Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, and Lane Johnson, will be in place for Week 1.
Dickerson also underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee on Aug. 13 and had been cleared from that.
Rookie safety Drew Mukuba (hamstring) is also a go to make his NFL debut, although third-year player Sydney Brown is expected to start opposite veteran Reed Blankenship.
Josh Uche (groin) had been limited at times during the week and is also okay to be a part of the edge rotation along with starters Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, as well as Azeez Ojulari.
Second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter was listed on the injury report with a shoulder issue, but was a full participant in every practice, so it’s no surprise that he’s ready.
As far as the lineup for Thursday night, veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is expected to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell, and rookie first-round pick Jihaad Campbell next to All-Pro Zack Baun at linebacker.
Diggs And Guyton Cleared By Cowboys
Dallas got good news on its final injury report as well with starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (knee) and playmaking cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) both listed as full participants on Wednesday and given no injury status for the game.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who missed the entire week of practice with a back injury, was the only player ruled out of the Cowboys.
The Eagles also made a minor roster move earlier Wednesday, bringing back cornerback Eli Ricks to the practice squad and releasing undrafted rookie offensive lineman Hollin Pierce from the unit.
Interestingly, Philadelphia now has four CBs on the PS – Ricks, Parry Nickerson, Brandon Johnson, and Ambry Thomas, and just one O-Lineman, international exemption Luke Felix-Fualalo.
Often, the churn at the back end of the PS for the Eagles is procedural, with GM Howie Roseman attempting to get an extra player paid for the week.
