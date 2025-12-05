No Landon Dickerson at Eagles Practice

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles continued preparation for a Monday night game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday without starting left guard Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson was not listed on the practice report Thursday and spoke in the locker room after practice. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has dealt with a host of injuries this season, including knee, back, and ankle issues.

Dickerson's absence on Friday, however, was a veteran rest day.

The Eagles will release the injury report later Friday afternoon.

Veteran backup Brett Toth filled in for Dickerson during individual drills in the portion of practice open to reporters.

Both right tackle Lane Johnson (Lisfranc sprain) and Jalen Carter (shoulders) also missed practice for the second consecutive day.

Johnson is expected to miss his third consecutive game against the Chargers, and Carter will be out after undergoing what’s believed to be Platelet-Rich Plasma treatment to relieve shoulder pain that dates back to last season.

Limited Players On Track To Play

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) celebrates a sack against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

All four Eagles who were limited to start the week were again practicing in some form on Friday: Jaelan Phillips (concussion), Zack Baun (hand), Jahan Dotson (toe), Xavier Gipson (shoulder).

Also, safety Marcus Epps (shoulder) and offensive lineman Myles Hinton (back) are in their 21-day practice window for potential returns from injured reserve.

If Epps proves he's healthy, he could be in line to start at safety opposite Reed Blankenship. Backup Sydney Brown faltered in his first opportunity in replace rookie Drew Mukuba, who fractured his ankle and could be out for the season.

Hinton's practice window was opened on Nov. 19 so the Eagles have until Wednesday, Dec. 10 to make a decision on the sixth-round rookie. If Hinton is not put on the 53 by that date he will revert back to injured reserve and stay there for the rest of the season.

The 8-4 Eagles lead the NFC East entering 14 and have a magic number of three adter a Dallas loss to Detriot on Thursday night.

Any combination of three Eagles wins and Cowboys losses over the final five games for Philadelphia and four for Dallas would give the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles their second consecutive division crown and make them the first repeat winners in the NFC East since the 2001-2004 Eagles, who won four consecutive division crowns.

The NFC East currently has the longest streak in NFL history for not having a repeat division champion.

