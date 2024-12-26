Eagles Backup Quarterback Ready To Step Into "Surreal" Dream Scenario If Needed
PHILADELPHIA – Kenny Pickett’s ribs are fine, and the backup quarterback will be ready to start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys if Jalen Hurts can’t get out of concussion protocol. And it’s starting to look that way after Hurts wasn’t spotted at Thursday’s practice and after Pickett talked at length standing in front of his locker.
“It’s a big opportunity,” he said. “I’ve been working hard to stay ready. I felt like I was in a good position last game with my preparation. Now having a week to practice I’ll feel even better going into the stadium, so I’m excited. I just want to get the win.”
A win eluded him last week when he had to come in after Hurts was knocked out of the game against the Commanders. Pickett suffered a rib injury but remained in to finish.
Say what you want about him not turning five Washington turnovers into touchdowns - but rather field goals in the second half - but had DeVonta Smith caught a wide-open pass that hit him in the hands, the Eagles would have run out the clock against the Commanders and won instead of falling, 36-33.
With a week of preparation, and working with receivers A.J. Brown and Smith, and running back Saquon Barkley, Pickett may have more of a fighting chance to deliver an NFC East title to Philadelphia with a win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Beating the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field to win the division? That’s the stuff dreams are made of for a kid who grew up a big Eagles fan not far from Philly on the Jersey Shore in Ocean Township. Pickett is expecting a lot of friends and family to wedge their way into the Linc hoping to see that dream come true.
“It’s a surreal feeling having this opportunity,” he said. “Doing everything I can to be prepared and ready for it and I’m excited.”
Pickett got the first-team reps during Thursday’s practice with Tanner McKee as his backup. Recently-signed Ian Book is the emergency quarterback as of now.
Pickett practiced with a flak jacket stuffed with some extra padding. He said he played with flak jackets before but is experimenting with more protection, though added that he believes with a few more days until kickoff to get rest and treatment, the ribs will feel even better by Sunday at 1 p.m.
He played 62 snaps last week, his most since Nov. 26, 2023, when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers and played 71 against the Bengals. He got 30 the following week then was inactive for the final five games of last year.
“I think the biggest thing was just getting a chance to play with these guys with live bullets flying,” he said about last week’s meaningful snaps. “Not having many opportunities to throw to AJ and Smitty (and) going in there cold is a different kind of experience.
"But at the end of the day, I felt good mentally going in there. I knew what I was doing, I knew where the ball needed to go. The physical piece is something I’ll continue to catch up on, but we’ll be ready for Sunday.”
Will he be ready to operate the Eagles' vaunted RPO game, something that Hurts makes work with his ability to morph into a running back?
I feel good with it," said Pickett. "I think everyone on the planet would agree that handing it to 26 (Barkley) is our best option on the ground, but you always have to keep defenses honest, so if I can pull one and take off and get eight or nine yards and hurt the defense a little bit, I’ll do it."
More NFL: Eagles Haven't Swept Cowboys Since Andy Reid Last Roamed The Sidelines