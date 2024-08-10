Eagles Beat Ravens As Time Expires: 6 Things To Like, 4 Things Not To Like
BALTIMORE – The skies cleared in time for the game, and the sun came out. Still, the Eagles reversed course and, after initially planning to play their starters in the preseason opener against the Ravens, ended up sitting them on offense.
Three defensive starters didn’t play – cornerback Darius Slay, defensive end Josh Sweat, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who has a shoulder injury he is working through.
Kenny Pickett started at quarterback and played one series into the third quarter. He was 14-for-82 for 89 yards and one TD pass. Tanner McKee relieved, and was 6-for-16 for 39 yards.
Patrick Johnson was the hero, getting a strip sack and recovered the fumble on the first play after Jake Elliot clanked one off the right upright from 50 yards with 16 seconds to play.
Given a second chance after Johnson’s heroics, Elliott converted from 49 yards as time expired to give the Eagles a 16-13 win.
There was more good than bad for the Eagles, so there will be six things I liked and five I didn't in the Eagles'
Here are 6 things I think I liked:
Monster drives. The Eagles’ two scoring drives were marathons. The first, engineered by Kenny Pickett, went 75 yards in 8:50, using 15 plays. The second-team line executed well. From right to left it went Darian Kinnard, Trevor Keegan, Toth, Tyler Steen, and Fred Johnson. The line exerted its will in the run game during the march, using three different a monster 15-play drive that spanned 8:50 and traveled 75 yards. The Eagles used three running backs on the drive – Kenny Gainwell, Shipley, and Lew Nichols.
Nine of the 15 plays were runs and collected 36 yards. The longest gain was a 9-yard throw from Kenny Pickett to John Ross.
On the second TD drive, this one engineered by Tanner McKee, the offense used 17 plays to go 74 yards in 7:31, converting three of four third downs. Tyron Davis-Price and Nichols ran well behind a third-team line that, from left to right, Max Scharping, Nick Gates, Dylan McMahon, Matt Hennessy, and Kinnard. Nichols finished off the drive with a 2-yard TD run.
Both offensive lines seemed to play well, which is an encouraging sign.
Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. The rookie linebacker ran with the second team, along with Nakobe Dean. He recorded a sack for zero yards that required a shoestring tackle that, if Trotter didn’t make the play, would have netted a first down. Instead, the Ravens had to punt.
Brotherly Shove. It’s alive and well. The Eagles went 2-for-2 on it, and credit your CEO coach Nick Sirianni for doing it.
Faced with a fourth-and-one at their own 34 early in the game, Pickett buried his head into the pile and followed Brett Toth, Tyler Steen, and Trevor Keegan for a gain of two yards. On the next play, however, the drive was foiled when Steen was called for holding and the Eagles had couldn’t get a first down and had to punt.
The Eagles did it again on fourth-and-one with 2:45 to play in the fourth quarter from their 48. McKee picked it up with McMahon leading the way at center.
Who needs Jason Kelce or Jalen Hurts?
Will Shipley. The rookie running back scored the Eagles’ only touchdown of the first half, leaking out of the backfield to accept an easy 7-yard throw from Kenny Pickett. He also made a special team tackle, doing a good job covering a punt, and was adequate in pass protection.
Britain Covey. There should be no doubt that Covey can be useful in the pass game. He caught all four of his pass targets for 25 yards. He also showed why he is one of the game’s best punt returners, taking one back for 27 yards.
5 things I think I didn’t like:
Jake Elliott. Given the chance to win the game with a 50-yard field goal and 16 seconds to play, he banged it off the right upright. He also missed a PAT. Good thing it’s the preseason. Maybe the Pro Bowl kicker got it out of his system. The kicker did win the game from 49, but how many times is he going to get a second chance just seconds after missing what shoudl’ve been the game winner?
No deep shots. The Eagles offense kept things vanilla, not using any deep throws. Everything was underneath. We have seen the Eagles take deep shots in practice, so this was probably a result of keeping things vanilla. Their longest completion was 11 yards.
Ainias Smith. The rookie receiver was targeted once in the pass game, and while his catch was good for seven yards and came on a third down to convert a first down, he fumbled a punt return late in the third quarter, but fortunately the ball bounced out of bounds.
Albert Okwuegbunam. The tight end did nothing to show he belonged on the team, struggling to catch the ball, catching only one pass on three targets.
John Harbaugh. The decision to kick a field goal after reaching the three to tie the score at 6-6 was just ridiculous. What was the point? It’s not like kicker Justin Tucker needs the work. If the Ravens don’t convert, the Eagles’ second-team offense is backed up against its goal line. Why not go for it? Then, instead of trying for two to go up by a point with 5:46 left in the game, Harbaugh opts to kick a game-tying PAT to make the score 13-13. He deserved to lose this game.
