Eagles-Bengals Blockbuster Would Transform Philly
The Philadelphia Eagels have some significant salary cap space at their disposal right now.
Philadelphia has the sixth-most cap space in football right now at just over over $32 million, per Over The Cap. The only teams ahead of the Eagles right now are the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's just June 9th so there is plenty of time left in the offseason. Mandatory minicamp is just about to kick off and soon enough training camp will follow.
The Eagles aren't afraid to make moves, as shown through their recent deal sending Bryce Huff to San Francisco. Could the Eagles make an addition before it's all said and done and Philadelphia kicks off the 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys?
NFL.com analysts put together a list of seven hypothetical deals they would like to see. Analyst Marc Ross suggested a deal to send Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson to the Eagles.
"Trey Hendrickson to the Philadelphia Eagles," Ross said. "The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl with a relentless pass rush, but Philadelphia has questions on that front heading into the 2025 campaign, given the loss of Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith's injury and the inherent need for young guys like Moro Ojomo (2023 seventh-round pick) and Jalyx Hunt (2024 third-rounder) to level up.
"General manager Howie Roseman hit big on the trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown in 2022. Trading for Hendrickson, who's in a contract standoff with the Bengals, could provide a similar effect for the defense. Plus, the Eagles just cleared more cap space by dealing Huff. This would be a case of the rich getting richer -- and a move I wouldn't put past Philly."
This is a hypothetical that would be a complete game-changer. Early in the offseason, the Eagles were linked to Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett. A move doesn't seem likely because of the fact that Hendrickson would cost an arm and a leg, but you can never count Howie Roseman out for anything.