Eagles Fall Short Despite Last-Second Trey Hendrickson Push

The Philadelphia Eagles missed out on Jaelan Phillips as he reportedly opted to join the Carolina Panthers on a $120 million mega deal in free agency.

You can't fault a guy for accepting a life-changing offer in free agency. But now the Eagles need to pivot. Clearly, the Eagles were prepared to pay top dollar for a pass rusher. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that the Eagles were prepared to pay Phillips "well above $20 million per year." It sounds like the Eagles were looking to throw that money around elsewhere, although it didn't work out. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday morning that Trey Hendrickson's market shifted and that the Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens made offers to the former Cincinnati Bengals superstar.

The Eagles are trying to make a splash

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs out to the field before the game against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"Trey Hendrickson’s market has changed over the last 24 hours," Russini wrote. "The Eagles, Colts… and now the Baltimore Ravens are all making offers in an attempt to land the top free agent remaining on the board."

Shortly afterward, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Hendrickson will be joining the Ravens, not the Eagles or the Colts.

"Bengals FA edge Trey Hendrickson, the top pass-rusher on the market, is set to sign with the Ravens, per me and Tom Pelissero," Rapoport wrote on X. "With the Maxx Crosby trade off, Baltimore lands the top edge available."

The idea of signing Hendrickson made too much sense. Hendrickson has 81 total sacks in nine seasons. He racked up 35 total sacks across the 2023 and 2024 seasons alone before only playing in seven games in 2025 due to injury. But after the Ravens exited from their agreed-upon trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby, things shifted in the market.

The market moved quickly and it sounds like the Eagles were involved with the four-time Pro Bowler. Unfortunately, they will not be bringing him to town, though. It was an odd situation with the Ravens and the Raiders and now that leads Hendrickson to Baltimore and Philadelphia back to the drawing board. There are still options out there, including Crosby, but Hendrickson would've been a quick and easy fix. Now, the Eagles need to get back to business.