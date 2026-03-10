Jaelan Phillips Miss Should Lead Eagles to Trey Hendrickson

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a significant piece of their pass rush on Monday.

After weeks of rumors pointing towards Jaelan Phillips being the team's top priority, he ended up agreeing to terms on a massive — and somewhat surprising — four-year, $120 million deal to join the Carolina Panthers. Phillips is among the better young pass rushers in the game. He did everything the Eagles could've asked for down the stretch and got paid accordingly. The move is great for Phillips, but now the Eagles need to go back to the drawing board. One player who should be an obvious pivot is former Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson. The four-time Pro Bowler had four sacks in seven in games in 2025 as he dealt with injuries. Before that, he was in the conversation with the best overall pass rushers in the game.

Hendrickson racked up 35 total sacks between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. There were rumors around the trade deadline connecting the Eagles to the Bengals star. Now, Hendrickson is a free agent and is still looking for a new home. ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped an update on Hendrickson on Tuesday, noting that his asking price hasn't been met yet while specifically mentioning Phillips and Hunter.

The Eagles should be on the phone with Trey Hendrickson right now

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) is double-teamed by Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) and guard Aaron Banks (65) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 12, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's been in contact with a number of teams right now," Schefter said. "The issue I think is this: You see the Houston Texans go out and give Danielle Hunter a $40 million a year extension. You see yesterday, the Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL and give Jaelan Phillips $30 million a year. Trey Hendrickson sees himself in the company of those kinds of players. You would think that there would be a corresponding contract in that vicinity.

"But if there's not a team out there that's willing to give you $40 or $30 million dollars, sometimes it takes a player a little bit of time to understand how the market works like that and accept that just because Danielle Hunter may get $40 [million], you may not get $40 [million]. Just because Jaelan Phillips gets $30 [million] doesn't mean you get $30 [million]. Right now, he's talking to a bunch of teams, but nobody has met his price just yet. He's a very strong-minded, prideful person. He wants to get his price. Until he feels like he does, he's not willing to compromise on that."

It's unclear exactly what the Eagles offered Phillips, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that the Eagles were "attempting to re-sign Phillips" on a deal worth "well above $20 million per year."

So, clearly, the Eagles were budgeting for at least one expensive pass rusher. That idea should now translate to Hendrickson. He's only 31 years old and has 81 sacks in nine seasons. The idea of $40 million is arguably far too high coming off an injury. There's an argument that $30 million is too high as well, coming off an injury and also being five years older than the 26-year-old Phillips. But if the price tag drops down between the $20-30 million range, the Eagles should be all over him.