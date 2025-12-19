Eagles’ Nick Sirianni One Win Away From NFL History

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to clinch the NFC East title on Saturday, and head coach Nick Sirianni has a shot at some personal history as well.

Sirianni is in his fifth season leading the Eagles as the team's head coach. Sometimes, he has been a polarizing figure among the fanbase, but there is no denying the fact that he knows how to win games. So far in his head coaching career, Sirianni boasts a 57-25 record in the regular season. That's good for a .695 winning percentage, which is the fifth-best of all time among head coaches, behind Guy Chamberlin, John Madden, Vince Lombardi, and George Allen.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

If the Eagles can take down the Washington Commanders on Saturday, it will be his 58th win as the team's head coach. That would break a tie with Hall of Famer Paul Brown for the second-most wins as a coach in NFL history in their first five seasons, as pointed out by Philadelphia anchor Jeff Skversky on X.

The Eagles have one of the NFL's top head coaches

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the field at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Eagles HC Nick Sirianni will move past Hall of Famer Paul Brown for 2nd most regular season wins by a head coach in his first 5 seasons in NFL history with a win Saturday at Commanders," Skversky wrote on X.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni will move past Hall of Famer Paul Brown for 2nd most regular season wins by a head coach in his first 5 seasons in NFL history with a win Saturday at Commanders pic.twitter.com/g0AlhEOWz9 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) December 18, 2025

The current record is out of reach for Sirianni. Longtime San Francisco 49ers head coach George Seifert holds the record with 62 wins through his first five seasons leading the franchise from 1989 through 1993. Over that stretch, Seifert led the 49ers to a 62-18 record.

Right now, Sirianni boasts a 57-25 record as the Eagles' head coach.

There was a time after the 2023 season when it wasn't clear if Sirianni had a long-term future with the franchise. The Eagles collapsed in 2023 and then started the 2024 season with a 2-2 record. The noise was loud, but Philadelphia turned things around and won Super Bowl LIX. Now, Sirianni clearly isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Some may not like the way he operates, but this guy is a winner.

More NFL: 3 Keys To Eagles Beating Commanders, Winning NFC East