Eagles Big Trade May Not Be In Philly's Best Interest
Things have gotten pretty quiet across the National Football League with the draft approaching.
This is obviously completely different to the way things were between the Super Bowl and beginning of March. The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game and the following weeks were loaded with celebrations and free agency chatter.
The NFL legal tampering period began on March 10th and then the new league year kicked off on March 12th. Plenty of moves were made across the league -- including some involving Philadelphia. The Eagles have made moves, like adding Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, AJ Dillon, and Adoree' Jackson among others. They also handed Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun new deals.
There have obviously been big subtractions as well.
Recently, there's been chatter about another possibly subtraction. There's been trade rumors about tight end Dallas Goedert and all of the noise recently has pointed to a move. While this is the case, it could make sense to run it back for one more year.
Goedert is expensive. He signed a four-year, $57 million deal and his cap hit is over $11 million in the final year of this deal. That's expensive, but Philadelphia is coming off a Super Bowl win and Goedert helps make the team better. The Eagles absolutely should select a tight end in this draft class. It would be nice to pair Goedert with a young guy for a year almost like the team did with Goedert and Zach Ertz. The transition from Ertz to Goedert was almost seamless. Right now, there isn't a clear transition plan.
Maybe eating the cost for one year while also bringing in a rookie could help the team look to repeat.
