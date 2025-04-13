Eagles Called 'Longest Shot' For Bengals Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles can never be ruled out for any superststar who is even slightly available.
Even before the Super Bowl happened there were rumors linking the Eagles to Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett. At the time, Garrett requested a trade and made it sound like he would be open to joining the Eagles. Nothing ended up happening, though, as Garrett ended up locking up a long-term deal with the Browns.
Could the Eagles look to the other big-name pass rusher who is possibly on the trade market? Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is in an odd spot with the team. He was permitted to seek a trade but nothing has come to fruition at this point. He's still on the team and made it clear that he'd love to stay in Cincinnati, but he's looking for a new contract.
Hendrickson is on the final year of his deal and has a cap hit of just over $18 million for the 2025 season. That's surprisingly affordable for a guy who racked up 35 sacks over the last two years.
Could he be a solution for the Eagles?
Philly Sports Network's Mike Greger made a list of five hypothetical trade options for the Eagles and called Hendrickson the "longest shot" for Philadelphia, but still mentioned him.
"No. 1. DE Trey Hendrickson: This is the longest shot since Michael Jordan vs. Larry Bird," Greger said. "Hendrickson’s dominance isn’t up for debate. He has 35 sacks over the past two seasons. However, he’s looking for at least $63 million over two years — that’s way out of the Eagles’ price range considering their salary-cap space right now. Still, never count them out from entering any sweepstakes, especially not when there is smoke in the air."
Philadelphia has plenty of picks over the next two years. Could it make something work on the trade market?
