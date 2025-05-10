Eagles 'Biggest' Need Could Be Solved With Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles could simply take the roster as they have it right now into the 2025 season and make some noise once again.
Philadelphia arguably has the top front office in the game. The Eagles obviously just won Super Bowl LIX. That's impressive in itself. But, most teams would struggle in some capacity if they lost the talent that the Eagles did this offseason. Losing Mekhi Becton, Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and Darius Slay among others is no joke. But, the Eagles still have the best roster on paper thanks to a great core, solid additions in free agency, and yet another great draft class.
There aren't any big holes, but Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema said adding and EDGE would fill the team's "biggest need," although he noted that the Eagles are in good shape.
"Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE rusher," Sikkema said. "This exercise doesn’t apply to the Eagles, who once again have a stacked roster. Last season, they featured nine defensive linemen who earned a 69.0-plus PFF overall grade. Losing Josh Sweat, who played the second-most snaps along the defensive line (821), means the unit needs others to step up. It could be a big year for Jalyx Hunt, who earned a 69.0 PFF overall grade in his rookie season."
If the Eagles do want to add, there's a guy out there who could make a huge difference. Matthew Judon somehow is still a free agent. He had 5.5 sacks last year after returning from injury with the Atlanta Falcons. The year before he had four sacks in four games before getting hurt with the New England Patriots. He's just 32 years old and is a bonafide star when healthy. He had four straight Pro Bowl nods before getting hurt in 2023. In 2022, he had 15.5 sacks. This is a guy who likely wouldn't be very expensive and would just look even better thanks to all of the pieces the team already has.
Why not give him a call before someone else can?
