Eagles Blockbuster Trade Called 'Long-Shot'
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly wanted to add some more depth to the wide receiver room and did so by rolling the dice on former Houston Texas playmaker John Metchie III.
He's a guy who came out of college with star potential, but a bout with cancer delayed the start of his National Football League career and he has had to play catchup ever since. The Texans' deep receiver room didn't help him out in regard to his specific role. There weren't a ton of opportunities and the Texans were willing to move on.
He'll quickly play a role in Philadelphia and the Eagles didn't have to give up too much in the process. They traded tight end Harrison Bryant and flipped draft picks that were already traded in a deal earlier in the offseason for CJ Gardner-Johnson.
All in all, it's a good deal for the Eagles. Metchie is a player with serious talent and the Eagles can see what they have in him. If things don't work out, he'll be a restricted free agent after the season anyway.
The Eagles certainly know what they are doing. ESPN's Seth Walder gave the Eagles a "B" for their deal for Metchie while grading the trade, but did call Metchie a "long-shot" player.
Did the Eagles get it right with their deal for John Metchie III?
"Texans get: TE Harrison Bryant, 2026 fifth-round pick," Walder said. "Eagles get: WR John Metchie III, 2026 sixth-round pick. Eagles' grade: B. Texans' grade: B+. The most interesting part of this trade of depth pieces was that the Eagles and Texans both reacquired their own original picks from a trade they made in March. The Texans regained the fifth-round pick they dealt to Philadelphia for C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles took back the sixth-rounder they traded for Kenyon Green...
"Metchie, who missed what would have been his rookie season in 2022 after being diagnosed with leukemia, has made a limited impact since his NFL debut in 2023. He has caught 40 passes for 412 yards and a paltry 1.1 yards per route run the past two seasons.
"But the Eagles are quite barren at wide receiver after A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, so they must figure it's worth a shot to see whether they can extract Metchie's potential. The bar is fairly low considering the Eagles' receiver depth consists of players such as Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson...Given the importance of the wide receiver position, it makes sense for the Eagles to roll the dice on a long-shot player who could help. But this was a solid move for the Texans to get something for a player whose roster spot wasn't guaranteed."