Big Prediction Dropped For Eagles' 2025 Season
The Philadelphia Eagles unsurprisingly have a lot of buzz heading into the 2025 National Football League season.
That's what's going to happen when you're the reigning Super Bowl champions. Philadelphia got over the hump this past February and took down the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. The Eagles got the best of the Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and now are entering the season as the team to be hunted.
Last year, the Eagles went under the radar. Philadelphia collapsed to end the 2023 season. Despite big additions, like Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia entered the season with little fanfare and that only intensified after a 2-2 start to the season. There were more calls for Nick Sirianni's job than predictions that the Eagles would make the playoffs.
Now, things are different. NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri and Adam Rank shared predictions for each NFC team's final record and had the Eagles at 12-5 and predicted that the Eagles will become the first NFC East team to win the division in back-to-back years since the Eagles won the title from 2001-2004.
Could the Eagles make NFC East history this season?
"Toughest game to call: Week 2 at Chiefs," Bhanpuri and Rank said. "The Super Bowl rematch. The Eagles left no doubt about their supremacy in New Orleans, but I have a feeling Andy Reid is going to have something special planned for this one. Final Verdict: Division finish: Ali: 1st | Rank: 1st. Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Yes.
"Expectations are going to be high in Philadelphia this season, and for good reason: Most of the key components of the Lombardi-winning squad are back. Adding Azeez Ojulari was a pretty nice move, and I like what this team did in the draft, continuing to stock great players. The Eagles are going back to the playoffs -- and perhaps all the way back to the Super Bowl."
The Eagles are loaded everywhere and added more talent this offseason. There were some losses, for sure, but this team looks ready to make another run and make history.
