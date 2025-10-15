Eagles Bolster Practice Squad Depth With 2 Former Patriots
The Philadelphia Eagles opened up two practice squad spots on Tuesday and filled them on Wednesday.
Philadelphia didn't wait around to add to the practice squad after releasing wide receiver Javon Baker and running back Audric Estime. On Wednesday, the Eagles signed a pair of former New England Patriots in tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive end Titus Leo, as shared by the team.
Eagles continue to shake up the practice squad
"The Eagles filled their two open spots on the practice squad on Wednesday by signing tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive end Titus Leo," Eagles team reporter Matt Ryan shared. "Bell was a 2024 seventh-round pick by the Patriots out of Florida State after he spent three years playing at South Carolina. The 6-foot-2 Bell appeared in 15 games last season for New England, catching two passes for 20 yards. He was waived by the Patriots in August...
"Leo played his college ball at Wagner, where he was a two-time conference Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team FCS All-American in 2021. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Colts. Leo, who is 6-foot-3, played in four NFL games last season with the New England Patriots, registering four tackles, one for a loss, and a pass defensed. Leo was claimed off waivers by the Titans in April before getting waived in early August."
Bell played in 15 games as a member of the Patriots in 2024. Over that stretch, he had two catches for 20 yards. He saw most of his playing time on the special teams. Bell played in just nine percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps, but was on the field for 46 percent of New England's special teams snaps in the games he played.
Leo was drafted in 2023 by the Colts, as Ryan noted, but didn't make his NFL debut in game action until 2024 as a member of the Patriots. He played in four games and had one pass defended and four tackles. Leo also spent most of his playing time on the special teams.
Now, both of the former Patriots will join the Eagles' practice squad. The pass rush is more of an issue than tight end right now for the Eagles, but it's too soon to know if either of these two will factor into game action for Philadelphia.