Eagles 'Lurking' With Trade Deadline Approaching
The Philadelphia Eagles are seemingly never afraid to make a move.
Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion and is in first place in the NFC East right now but that hasn't stopped the Eagles from being active. This is a team that acquired John Metchie III before the season, traded for Tank Bigsby during the campaign, and signed Za'Darius Smith early in the season -- although he has since retired. Philadelphia isn't afraid to make a move by any means and it sounds like the Eagles are at least looking for more firepower right now.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that he has heard the Philadelphia is "lurking" in the trade market right now after back-to-back losses.
Will the Eagles make another move?
"The Eagles are lurking in the trade market, as always," Fowler said. "People I've talked to around the league believe cornerback or edge rusher (or both) could be a focus at the deadline. Keep in mind that Philly has already made several trades -- acquiring corner Jakorian Bennett, wide receiver John Metchie III, and running back Tank Bigsby -- and those moves haven't paid off yet."
There are two clear areas of concern for Philadelphia: cornerback and the pass rush, as Fowler also noted. The Eagles have been relying on Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo opposite Quinyon Mitchell this season.
The No. 2 cornerback position has been a major talking point throughout the campaign and the secondary in general has taken a step backwards. Last year, the Eagles arguably had the best secondary in football. Right now, the Eagles are closer to the middle of the pack from that perspective. The Eagles are 12th in the NFL right now in passing yards allowed with 1,297. The Eagles also have allowed seven passing touchdowns in six games.
Adding a corner would be nice, but with Smith retiring there's arguably a bigger need at the edge. There are just six teams in the NFL right now with fewer sacks on the season than the Eagles. Philadelphia has just nine sacks and Smith had 1 1/2 of those sacks in five games.
There are just under three weeks to go until the trade deadline. Does Howie Roseman have another splash up his sleeve?
