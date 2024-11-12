Eagles Brace For New-Look Commanders And Some Old Friends
It’s a brand new everything for the Washington Commanders, except, of course, their stadium, which is the same old multi-flawed FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Surely, though, new owner Josh Harris, who also owns the 76ers and New Jersey Devils, is working on finding a new home or renovating the old one.
The Eagles don’t have to worry about FedEx Field until their rematch on Dec. 22 and after they play round one of this division rivalry game on Thursday night. Washington figures to be a problem for the Eagles and the rest of the NFC East for several years, with a new owner, a new coach in Dan Quinn, a new quarterback Jayden Daniels, and a new culture. They look like a franchise on the rise.
The Eagles have roosted at or near the top of the division for a long time, qualifying for the postseason in six of the last seven seasons. More recently, they are again in first place after a five-game winning streak, the fifth one of those in Nick Sirianni’s three-plus seasons in charge. It’s a stat that means little to him.
“We're just worried about the next one,” he said. “I think that's all you can do. No one is thinking about a winning streak when it's the first game; and you shouldn't be thinking about it in the fifth game. So, you just want to continue to play good football. And wins clump together as they have.”
As much as everything is new around Washington, they have some old friends the Eagles will see again on Thursday night, with Zach Ertz probably being the biggest.
The tight end was a second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013 and spent nine seasons in Philly, finishing just 11 catches short of breaking all of Famer Harold Carmichael’s franchise record for reception in a career with 589. Ertz had 579. At 34, he is still productive and has 37 receptions for 387 yards and a touchdown so far this season.
The Commanders will also bring with them:
-Quarterback Marcus Mariota, who played in three games and took 44 snaps as Jalen Hurts’ backup last season.
-Olamide Zaccheaus, who muffed a punt that led to a touchdown in Sunday’s one-point loss to the Steelers, but has 22 catches for 232 yards,
-Brian Johnson, who spent two years as the Eagles QB coach and last year as the offensive coordinator and is now the Commanders’ passing game coordinator and assistant head coach.
The Eagles have former Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson on their side after trading for him on Aug. 22.
More NFL: Nick Sirianni Deserves Benefit Of Doubt; Recent Turnover-Spree Highlights Why