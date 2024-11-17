Eagles Breakout Star Predicted To Get $10M Per Year After Monster Season
The Philadelphia Eagles have some big decisions to make after the 2024 National Football League season comes to an end.
Hopefully, the Eagles will be hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy once the campaign comes to a close. Philadelphia is considered to be among the top Super Bowl contenders in football right now after winning six straight games.
The Eagles have an impressive 8-2 record and look like a team ready to take another step. One of the biggest reasons for the team's success since the Week 5 bye week has been staunch defensive play. The Eagles have one of the best defenses in football and have gotten production out of surprising places.
One move that certainly has paid off immensely is Philadelphia's signing of linebacker Zack Baun. He is having the best season of his National Football League career. Baun is leading the league with 64 solo tackles and also has a career-high two sacks, 102 total tackles, one fumble recovery, three forced fumbles, three passes defended, and one interception.
He has been amazing for the Eagles this season but will be a free agent after the season and will cash in. Baun signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Philadelphia and The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher predicted he will get a deal worth roughly $10 million per year.
"Projected AAV: $10 million/year," Mosher said. "It’s not too often that off-the-ball linebackers have breakout seasons at 28, but that’s the case for Zack Baun with the Philadelphia Eagles. Baun joined the Eagles this offseason to help with their linebacker depth. He wasn’t expected to be the starter after the Eagles signed Devin White in free agency.
"However, Baun outplayed him during training camp, and White was a healthy scratch in Week 1. Since then, Baun has become one of the league’s best linebackers, and the Eagles released White...Instead, look for a deal similar to what Bobby Okereke received from the Giants, which came in at $10 million AAV. That might still be on the high side for Baun, but he signed a one-year deal worth only $3.5 million in March. If Baun continues to post huge numbers in Fangio’s defense, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him reach $10 million per season on the open market."
Hopefully, the Eagles find a way to keep him around.
