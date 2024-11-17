Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Next Philly Clash Vs. Rams
The Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately won't be taking the field on Sunday.
On the bright side, the reason for this is that they already earned a pivotal win in this week's slate of National Football League action over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.
The Eagles took on one of the team's biggest rivals and were able to come out on top, 26-18 over the Commanders. Philadelphia now is 8-2 and has won six straight games leading the franchise to the top spot in the NFC East.
Now, the Eagles will have a little bit of a rest before they return to the field on Sunday, Nov. 24 to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Philadelphia will hit the road and face off against the Rams at
SoFi Stadium in Sunday Night Football action next Sunday.
It should also be an intriguing and exciting matchup. The Rams are 4-5 on the season ahead of their Week 11 showdown against the New England Patriots. If the Rams are able to pull out a win over the Patriots, their record will sit at 5-5 heading into next week's matchup against the Eagles.
If the lowly Patriots were to come away with a win on Sunday, that sink the Rams' record to 4-6 on the year so far and make next week's matchup almost a must-win game for them.
All in all, the Eagles will get a little rest on Sunday and regroup next week.
