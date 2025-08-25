Eagles Today

Eagles Bring Back Veteran Swing Tackle

Philadelphia sent a 2026 seventh-round pick to Jacksonville for a reunion with Fred Johnson.

John McMullen

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) prepares to block a rusher against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium.
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) prepares to block a rusher against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. / Travis Register-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - After a summer spent trying to find his successor as the Eagles’ game-day swing tackle, Philadelphia officially gave up, and brought veteran tackle Fred Johnson back to the NovaCare Complex.

Johnson was acquired Sunday night from Jacksonville for a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to a league source. 

Johnson, a Florida native, signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in March and returns after a host of players failed to impress Jeff Stoutland enough to make the Eagles feel comfortable behind second-team All-Pros Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

The bigger issue is at left tackle because Matt Pryor is serviceable enough on the right side for backup duty.

Veteran Kendall Lamm was brought in and spent most of his summer as the second-team LT before the Eagles switched to Pryor late to see if he could handle the role. Lamm had a difficult time returning from offseason back surgery in what would have been his 11th NFL season.

Meanwhile, Day 3 Rookies Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams are likely going to need a redshirt year at Stoutland University before they can enter the equation.

Shortly after getting Johnson back, the Eagles sent O-Lineman Darian Kinnard, who repped at RG, RT, and LG during the summer, to Green Bay for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Johnson, 28, played in all 34 regular-season games and 5 playoff encounters for the Eagles over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Eagles OT Fred Johnson
Eagles OT Fred Johnson at practice on Oct. 16, 2024 / John McMullen/Eagles on SI

Last season, the big man started six games for the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX-winning team, five at left tackle and one at right tackle. In total, the veteran played 482 offensive snaps, and Philadelphia held up well with Johnson in the lineup.

The 6-foot-7, 326-pound Johnson began his NFL career in 2019 as an undrafted free agent signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Florida. From there, Johnson had stops in Cincinnati and Tampa before his first stint with the Eagles began in November of 2022, when he was signed to the practice squad.

Johnson figures to be active on game days as the main backup to Mailata and perhaps Johnson, although Pryor could factor in there as well. The other players in line to be game-day actives on the O-Line are likely Pryor and rookie interior lineman Drew Kendall.

In addition to being an experienced backup the Eagles believe they trust, Johnson is also a popular player in the locker room.

Earlier in the day, the Eagles sent draft capital to Minnesota backup QB Sam Howell and also had acquired cornerback Jakorian Bennett from Las Vegas, and receiver John Metchie from Houston this August.

