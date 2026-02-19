Paving The 'Lane' For A 14th Season: Lane Johnson Returning To Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson will return for a 14th season with the Eagles, according to an NFL source.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report Johnson's return, confirming it with the likely future Hall of Famer.

Although signs pointed to Johnson returning, there was a host of hurdles that could have turned things around in a different direction.

What turned into a season-ending Lisfranc injury, and significant change on the offensive coaching staff, particularly former offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland leaving the organization after 13 seasons, could have had Johnson thinking about the next stage.

According to McLane’s reporting, Johnson recently met with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, and Stoutland’s successor on the offensive line, Chris Kuper, and the veteran “is excited” about the offense’s potential in the 2026 season.

One of the best right tackles in NFL history, Johnson will turn 36 in May while taking on the challenge of a new Kyle Shanahan-like offensive system with a heavy emphasis on outside zone and stretch-blocking schemes.

A New Challenge?

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Johnson was performing at his typical high level last season until suffering his Lisfranc injury in Week 11. He was able to avoid surgery but the foot injury forced Johnson to miss the Eagles’ final eight games, including a disappointing wild-card playoff loss to the Shanahan-led 49ers.

Johnson avoided surgery on the foot, but the injury never healed enough for him to return last season which was the goal of avoiding the procedure.

Johnson’s impact on the Eagles has been stark during his superlative career. Philadelphia is a gaudy 110-57-1 when the 2013 No. 4 overall pick has been on the field and well under .500 when Johnson has been out of the lineup at 21-29.

The Eagles’ offensive line as a whole has long been the foundation of the team in what has been the franchise's best run in the modern era and the group took a significant step back last season after a historic performance during the Super Bowl LIX-winning season.

Much of that can be tied to injuries, not only to Johnson but also three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens.

Dickerson dealt with August knee surgery and multiple other issues to play 16 games, but wasn’t himself for much of the season before expressing concerns about his future after the loss to the Niners.

Dickerson, 27, hasn’t confirmed his plans but the belief around the team is that the Alabama product will be back for his sicth season.

Jurgens is a full go and was recently in Medellin, Colombia for stem cell treatment on his balky back.

While Johnson's return is no guarantee for Mannion's offense succeeding, it's hard to imagine the young OC having a chance at reaching expectations without a player Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has called the best he's ever coached.

