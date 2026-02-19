Eagles' Lane Johnson Eliminates Major Offseason Question

The Philadelphia Eagles officially are getting a team legend back for the 2026 season.

There was a legit question during Super Bowl Week whether offensive tackle Lane Johnson would be back in 2026. The question has been officially put to rest. On Thursday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Johnson will be back in 2026 citing a conversation with the Pro Bowler.

"Lane Johnson just told me that he’s officially returning for a 14th season with the Eagles," McLane wrote. "Having the future HOF right tackle will be key as HC Nick Sirianni alters the offense under new OC Sean Mannion in 2026. The Eagles will also have a new O-line coach after Jeff Stoutland resigned earlier this month. Johnson will lead a group that has had only one positional coach in the NFL. Chris Kuper will be taking over responsibilities as the scheme is likely to change.

"Johnson missed the final eight games of the season, including the playoff loss to the 49ers, with a Lisfranc foot injury. But he has continued his rehab as he works to regain full strength."

Johnson took to X himself afterward.

The offensive line is a question for the Eagles for the first time in a bit. That was the case because Johnson's future was up in the air, as well as Landon Dickerson's. Now, Johnson's future for 2026 is at least clear. The Eagles' offensive line dealt with injuries throughout the 2025 season, including to Johnson, Dickerson and Cam Jurgens.

The Eagles have been known for having a strong offensive line in recent memory. In 2025, the injuries impacted the line, which then impacted the entire offense as a whole. The fact that the Eagles are getting Johnson back is a step in the right direction. Philadelphia should still consider drafting an offensive tackle highly in 2026. If a young guy could come in and learn from Johnson for at least a year, that would be the best-case scenario.

