Eagles Bringing In Another Veteran IOL
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are bringing in another veteran interior offensive lineman, agreeing to terms with Nick Gates, who has played with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.
Gates, 28, entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed out of Nebraska by the Giants in 2018 and has shown excellent versatility over six NFL seasons in which he’s started 39 games.
To make room for him on the 90-man roster, the Eagles waived second-year cornerback Mario Goodrich.
Gates has played 2,389 career snaps per Pro Football Focus, 1,848 at center but he’s also filled in at left guard (226 snaps), right guard (77), and even right tackle (198).
Last season all of Gates’ snaps were at center with Washington (641) where he started 10 games and was graded as the 17th-best OC in the NFL by PFF.
The Eagles have had injury issues on the interior of the offensive line. Backup center Brett Toth just returned to practice after missing time with a hamstring issue while projected starting right guard Tyler Steen is nursing an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson left practice on Tuesday with an undisclosed leg injury. Dickerson had noticeably tweaked his knee early in Monday’s practice but finished the session.
Dickerson’s replacement on Tuesday, rookie fifth-round pick Trevor Keegan, was listed as limited with a shoulder issue but worked in team drills anyway.
Other players who’ve gotten reps behind starting center Cam Jurgens early in camp are veteran Matt Hennessy, who is also working at right guard, and undersized rookie sixth-round pick Dylan McMahon.
