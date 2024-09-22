Saints Offensive Star 'Doubtful' For Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to get back in the win column on Sunday.
Philadelphia lost against the Atlanta Falcons and now has a tall task ahead of it in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles won't be at full strength with superstar receiver A.J. Brown currently out with a hamstring injury.
The Saints also may not be at full strength for the Week 3 clash. Philadelphia tight end Taysom Hill is doubtful for the clash with a chest injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Updates: The (San Francisco 49ers) have downgraded (tight end) George Kittle to out," Rapoport said. "The Saints have downgraded (tight end) Taysom Hill to doubtful with a chest injury. The (Jacksonville Jaguars) ruled out (tight end) Evan Engram for Monday."
Hill is an interesting player to watch for. He does a little bit of everything for the Saints, seeing time not only at tight end but also running back and even quarterback. He is a dynamic player that gives the Saints a gadget option.
New Orleans has surprised people already this season and led the National Football League in points through two games. The Saints even upset the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 action in a blowout.
The Eagles have a tough matchup ahead of them, but it sounds like Hill may not be in the mix. Hopefully, he is able to make a full recovery in the near future.