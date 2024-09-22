Eagles Today

Saints Offensive Star 'Doubtful' For Eagles Game

Will the Eagles get back in the win column in Week 3?

Nov 12, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A New Orleans Saints helmet during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to get back in the win column on Sunday.

Philadelphia lost against the Atlanta Falcons and now has a tall task ahead of it in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles won't be at full strength with superstar receiver A.J. Brown currently out with a hamstring injury.

The Saints also may not be at full strength for the Week 3 clash. Philadelphia tight end Taysom Hill is doubtful for the clash with a chest injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Updates: The (San Francisco 49ers) have downgraded (tight end) George Kittle to out," Rapoport said. "The Saints have downgraded (tight end) Taysom Hill to doubtful with a chest injury. The (Jacksonville Jaguars) ruled out (tight end) Evan Engram for Monday."

Hill is an interesting player to watch for. He does a little bit of everything for the Saints, seeing time not only at tight end but also running back and even quarterback. He is a dynamic player that gives the Saints a gadget option.

New Orleans has surprised people already this season and led the National Football League in points through two games. The Saints even upset the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 action in a blowout.

The Eagles have a tough matchup ahead of them, but it sounds like Hill may not be in the mix. Hopefully, he is able to make a full recovery in the near future.

