Eagles Called Worst Fit for Texas Star Receiver
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly are one of the best teams in football.
With Jalen Hurts under center, the Eagles have just found ways to win games over the last five years. It my now always be pretty, but the Eagles are a winning franchise with a chance to do something special this year and maybe even make a run to the Super Bowl. The Eagles are that good.
Philadelphia is 12-2 on the season and has won 10 straight games. No matter what happens the rest of the way, the Eagles aren't going to have a very high pick in the draft in the offseason. As good as the Eagles are, even they will need a boost this upcoming offseason. It wouldn't hurt to add a No. 3 receiver into the mix, maybe more depth on the edge, and it's never bad to add even more depth for the offensive line as well.
With the regular season winding down, it's easy now to look ahead. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski took a look at some of the top prospects for the upcoming draft with the best and worst fits for each. University of Texas receiver Matthew Golden will be one of the top receivers in the draft and although the Eagles could use a pass-catcher, Sobleski had Philadelphia as one of the worst fits.
"Texas' Matthew Golden impressed greatly after transferring from the Houston Cougars," Sobleski said. "He became the Longhorns' WR1 despite high preseason expectations for teammate Isaiah Bond. The former set new career highs with 47 receptions, 738 yards and eight touchdowns grabs. Golden immediately slots into a specific role.
"In all, Golden projects as a WR 2/3 to assume the role of a movement Z receiver," B/R scout Dame Parson wrote in the wide receiver's scouting report. "With his speed and explosiveness Golden will be a nice complement to a traditional X-receiver. He will be the quick separator in the offense." Best Fits: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars. Worst Fits: New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens."
Philadelphia could use another receiver and a trio of Golden, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith would be pretty solid despite being called one of the worst fits.