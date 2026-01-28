Adam Schefter Teases Eagles News Beyond OC Hire

Could there be big things on the way for the Philadelphia Eagles?

The offseason is just starting to really kick off. There is one game yet to be played as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks prepare to face off in Super Bowl LX. Outside of these two, every other team in the league is getting a head start on the offseason. We've seen head coaching and coordinator candidates start to come off the board, although the Eagles are still looking to fill their open offensive coordinator job.

Another reported option for the Eagles came off the board on Tuesday with Brian Daboll going to the Tennessee Titans. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and there was plenty of offensive coordinator chatter. But, what stood out the most from the conversation was the end. The duo thanked Schefter for his time and said maybe next week there will be an offensive coordinator in place for Philadelphia. Schefter responded and hinted there could be even more to come than just a new offensive coordinator.

What's coming next for the Eagles?

Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the Philadelphia Eagles helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"And, and, and maybe it will be even more than [an OC hire] by next week," Schefter said. "Maybe it will be even more than a discussion on an offensive coordinator. We'll see. We'll see. We'll see what happens here."

When the most plugged-in insider in the National Football League makes a comment like this, it certainly raises eyebrows. But what could it be in reference to? At this point next week, the league will still be preparing for the Super Bowl on Feb. 8. Super Bowl Week typically brings plenty of intriguing storylines. Media members, players and executives alike all come together in one place before the Big Game and that typically leads to plenty of rumors.

Last year, Myles Garrett was the talk of Super Bowl Week as he requested a trade. With all of the rumors around AJ Brown, it's hard not think about Garrett's request last year. But, that's just speculation. All in all, it sounds like there could be something big coming next week.

