Eagles Camp Storyline No. 2: Cuckoo For Cornerbacks...What About Safeties?
PHILADELPHIA – The countdown to Eagles training camp is on, with Tuesday's report date shimmering ahead, and the first practice scheduled for the next day. Head coach Nick Sirianni will kick things off with a press conference at 9:30 a.m. before Wednesday's first practice begins at 10 a.m.
As always, there will be storylines as camp winds through the rest of the month and into August. So, between now and then, 10 will be revealed, one per day, beginning with No. 10 and working up to the top storyline.
No. 2: Cornerbacks everywhere…safeties though?
Fans lucky enough to be among the couple hundred allowed into the NovaCare Complex allowed to watch training camp each day will be in for a treat as they will have front row seats to the Great Cornerback Battle of 2024.
Before getting into it, here’s my sneak peek as to what I think will happen: Avonte Maddox will be moved to safety with the news that Sydney Brown is expected to start camp on the PUP list and that will open the door for rookie Cooper DeJean to start at slot cornerback.
Tyler Hall is a slot candidate, too, and maybe he will initially serve as a backup to DeJean.
The Eagles are light at safety, but there could be some versatility among the cornerbacks on the roster. Like DeJean, for instance. As it is, the only proven safeties are Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The only others listed on the roster are Tristin McCollum and undrafted free agent Andre Sam.
James Bradberry isn’t listed even though head coach Nick Sirianni said this spring that the veteran cornerback will be moved to safety. Then Bradberry got hurt in the first five minutes on the first day of the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, so who knows? If – and it’s a big if – Bradberry does return and isn’t cut or traded, he won’t be a cornerback anymore.
Cornerbacks are everywhere fans who attend look, and those corners will be corners fighting to start and to make the roster. Darius Slay is the only starter that is known, and we will see how long he can fend off challenges from rookie Quinyon Mitchell, second-year man Kelee Ringo, and newcomer Isaiah Rodgers as the season progresses.
Slay is 33 and entering his 12th season. He is not guaranteed a starting spot once the season begins if he shows any signs of slowing.
One of either Mitchell, Ringo, or Rodgers will likely be the starter. Which one? That’s where the fun comes in.
For Rodgers, it could come down to how well he can tackle with the pads on. It wasn’t a strong part of his game when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.
Then there is the fight to make the roster, with Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe, Zech McPhearson, Shon Stephens, Mario Goodrich, and Mekhi Garner among those in the hunt.
The good news for the corners is that they will sharpen their skills against two of the best receivers in the league in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and those matchups should be a blast to watch in camp.
