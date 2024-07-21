Eagles Today

Eagles Camp Storyline No. 2: Cuckoo For Cornerbacks...What About Safeties?

Everywhere fans at training camp turn, they will see cornerbacks, but not too many safeties, so here is some speculation as to what will happen, including a rookie.

Ed Kracz

Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts after being called for pass interference against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts after being called for pass interference against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA – The countdown to Eagles training camp is on, with Tuesday's report date shimmering ahead, and the first practice scheduled for the next day. Head coach Nick Sirianni will kick things off with a press conference at 9:30 a.m. before Wednesday's first practice begins at 10 a.m.

As always, there will be storylines as camp winds through the rest of the month and into August. So, between now and then, 10 will be revealed, one per day, beginning with No. 10 and working up to the top storyline.

No. 2: Cornerbacks everywhere…safeties though?

Fans lucky enough to be among the couple hundred allowed into the NovaCare Complex allowed to watch training camp each day will be in for a treat as they will have front row seats to the Great Cornerback Battle of 2024.

Before getting into it, here’s my sneak peek as to what I think will happen: Avonte Maddox will be moved to safety with the news that Sydney Brown is expected to start camp on the PUP list and that will open the door for rookie Cooper DeJean to start at slot cornerback.

Cooper DeJean
Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean / By Ed Kracz/SI Eagles

Tyler Hall is a slot candidate, too, and maybe he will initially serve as a backup to DeJean.

The Eagles are light at safety, but there could be some versatility among the cornerbacks on the roster. Like DeJean, for instance. As it is, the only proven safeties are Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The only others listed on the roster are Tristin McCollum and undrafted free agent Andre Sam.

James Bradberry isn’t listed even though head coach Nick Sirianni said this spring that the veteran cornerback will be moved to safety. Then Bradberry got hurt in the first five minutes on the first day of the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, so who knows? If – and it’s a big if – Bradberry does return and isn’t cut or traded, he won’t be a cornerback anymore.

Cornerbacks are everywhere fans who attend look, and those corners will be corners fighting to start and to make the roster. Darius Slay is the only starter that is known, and we will see how long he can fend off challenges from rookie Quinyon Mitchell, second-year man Kelee Ringo, and newcomer Isaiah Rodgers as the season progresses.

Slay is 33 and entering his 12th season. He is not guaranteed a starting spot once the season begins if he shows any signs of slowing.

One of either Mitchell, Ringo, or Rodgers will likely be the starter. Which one? That’s where the fun comes in.

For Rodgers, it could come down to how well he can tackle with the pads on. It wasn’t a strong part of his game when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.

Then there is the fight to make the roster, with Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe, Zech McPhearson, Shon Stephens, Mario Goodrich, and Mekhi Garner among those in the hunt.

The good news for the corners is that they will sharpen their skills against two of the best receivers in the league in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and those matchups should be a blast to watch in camp.

More NFL: Eagles Camp Storyline No. 3: Nick Sirianni's 30,000-Foot View; Will It Work?

More NFL: Eagles Camp Storyline No. 4: Linebacker Shuffle, Who Wins Which Job?

Published
Ed Kracz

ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News