Eagles Can't Wait To Feel The Linc's "Electricity" Vs. Packers
PHILADELPHIA – If an Eagles fan wanted to see the first game between their team and the Packers this season, they had to jump on a plane and fly 10 hours to South America. And the NFL had the nerve to call that an Eagles home game.
Not on Sunday. This will be a home game with the Green Bay Packers coming to Lincoln Financial Field to open the playoffs. The stakes are higher because a loss means your season is over and Eagles fans only have to get in their cars and drive to South Philly for the later afternoon kickoff (4:30 p.m.).
Saquon Barkley has played eight games in an Eagles uniform in front of Eagles fans, but this will be the first time he will do it on Sunday in a playoff game. When he played for the New York Giants, he paid a visit here in the divisional round and the Eagles unceremoniously dumped them out of the playoffs, 38-7, on Jan. 21, 2023.
“The home games here are electric,” said the All-Pro running back. “My expectation for my first (playoff) home game, I don’t really know how much further they can take it. Playing against them on the other side, then playing Monday night, playing Thursday night here, playing Sundays, the way they show up to games shows how amazing our fan base is.
“It’s out of this world, so I’m excited to have one home game guaranteed in front of them but hopefully go out there and do what we have to do and get two and maybe three.”
If the Eagles win, they will be right back at the Linc the following week. And if the Lions were to be upset in the divisional round and the Eagles win again, the NFC Championship Game would right back in Philly.
The Eagles road homefield advantage to the Super Bowl just two years ago as the No. 1 seed, with A.J. Brown getting his first taste of homefield advantage in the playoffs.
“I know the atmosphere’s gonna be crazy,” said the receiver. “We’re playing at home, first round, great opponent, you live for those matchups, you live for these types of games and it’s only going to get bigger. The good thing about all this is we’ve been there before. We have something to fall back on and to push through. I think this locker room is excited, too.”
