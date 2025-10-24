Eagles Can Withstand Brutal A.J. Brown Update
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to have their top wide receiver on Sunday after all.
Philadelphia will take on the New York Giants and one question that has hung around all week is whether AJ Brown would be able to go. He has missed practice as he has dealt with a hamstring injury all week. On Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni slightly opened the door to the idea of Brown playing without practicing.
"Everybody has different scenarios,” Sirianni said. “A lot of our guys just because they are locked into the details and the game plan and the way they go about walkthroughs and meetings, I definitely think that he’s a guy who could.”
Before practice, Sirianni wouldn't commit to anything with Brown as he said the team wanted to go through practice and have as much time as possible to evaluate. The Eagles dropped their Injury Report on Friday afternoon and shared that Brown will miss the Week 8 matchup, along with Adoree' Jackson, Cam Jurgens, and Azeez Ojulari. Brandon Graham and Jakorian Bennett also will not play. With Brown out, the offense surely will look a bit different.
The Eagles will look a little different but should be alright
DeVonta Smith is healthy and is the clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game. It doesn't hurt that he's coming off one of the best games of his career with nine catches, 183 yards, and one touchdown last week. Jahan Dotson should move up to the No. 2 role in the offense with other options on the active roster being John Metchie III and Xavier Gipson. The Eagles have Britain Covey, Terrace Marshall, and Quez Watkins on the practice squad as well.
Jalen Hurts has been red-hot recently with 280 or more passing yards in each of the last three games, including 283 yards against the Giants two weeks ago. With Smith, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley, and Dotson there's still plenty of firepower to believe the offense could move through the air, but it's obviously not the same. Last time these two teams matched up, Barkley had just 12 carries while racking up 58 yards. With Brown out, expect to see some more from Barkley on the ground.
With that being said, Goedert was the big man in the passing game two weeks ago with nine catches, 110 yards, and one touchdown. There's enough talent that the gameplan shouldn't drastically change, but it should spell even more work for Smith, Goedert, and Barkley.