Eagles Perfect Target Could Be Traded By Seahawks
The Philadelphia Eagles got a big update for the cornerback room this week as it was announced that Jakorian Bennett's 21-day practice window was opening up. A clear -- and positive -- sign that he will return from the Injured Reserve in the near future.
Bennett can really help this secondary. Although some may not know much about him, there’s a reason why Howie Roseman went out and traded for him in August. This idea that there are questions at cornerback isn’t new. It was the case all summer and that’s why the Eagles acquired the 25-year-old from the Las Vegas Raiders in the first place.
Bennett's impending return is good news and there could be an opportunity to add more over the next two weeks as well. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen had the Eagles among "team fits" for Seattle Seahawks corner Riq Woolen, along with the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"No. 4. Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks," Fowler and Bowen said. "The buzz: Multiple league execs have Woolen earmarked as a strong trade candidate leading into the deadline. 'They've been wanting to move him for a while,' one executive said. 'He doesn't fit what (Mike Macdonald) wants to do.' Woolen would be best served going to a team that can use his man-coverage traits. One potential hurdle to a deal: Seattle's other starting corner, Devon Witherspoon, has had a difficult time staying healthy this season.
Riq Woolen is someone who clear would help Philadelphia
"The tape: A fourth-year pro with a 6-foot-4 frame and elite speed, Woolen has 11 interceptions and 30 pass breakups in his career. Inconsistent tackling and lapses in eye discipline have prevented him from reaching his ceiling, but Woolen has the physical traits to help a defense majoring in man coverage. Predicted chance of getting traded: 50 percent. Team fits: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers."
Why Riq Woolen would fit with the Eagles
Woolen is just 26 years old and was a Pro Bowler back in 2022 as a rookie. This year, he has started six games for the Seahawks and has three passes defended, 19 tackles, and has allowed a 57.1 percent completion percentage against him on 28 targets. In comparison, Adoree' Jackson has allowed a 65.5 percent completion rate against him on 29 targets. Kelee Ringo has allowed a 66.7 percent completion rate against him on 18 targets.
The Eagles' No. 2 cornerback position has been up in the air all season to this point. Jackson and Ringo have both gotten shots, but there are still issues. Woolen -- even if the Seahawks don't want him any longer -- has plenty of starting experience and has arguably had a better season to this point than any No. 2 option on the Eagles. He's in the final year of his contract, so he'll be a free agent after the season. A move like this would have the present in mind. Adding a guy like Woolen and Bennett coming back would give the Eagles two more people to try opposite of Quinyon Mitchell on a consistent basis. At this point, cornerback is Philadelphia's biggest need.
Woolen presents a clear and obvious way to improve and an insider like Fowler is saying that he has heard that Seattle wants to move him, it's a safe bet that he will be traded and it should be to Philadelphia.