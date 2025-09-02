Eagles' Captain Changes Agents With Potential Extension Looming
PHILADELPHIA - With rumors circulating of a possible extension for Reed Blankenship, Athletes First has confirmed that Eagles’ fourth-year safety has joined the agency.
Blankenship was named a team captain for the first time this season, and the Middle Tennessee State product is considered the on-field leader of Vic Fangio’s defensive backs.
Athletes First is considered one of the top agencies in football and has been the home of three of football's most prominent agents: David Mulugheta, Brian Murphy, and Todd France.
Athletes First gained another big-name agent in July of 2025 when it added Tory Dandy, who was formerly the co-head of football at CAA, as an equity partner.
Mulugheta recently negotiated the record-breaking contract extension Micah Parsons signed with Green Bay after being dealt by Dallas to the Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Blankenship, 26, entered the NFL as an unheralded, undrafted free agent out of MTSU, who built himself up to being a starter by Year 2 in his Eagles career.
Captain Of The Secondary
Last season, Blankenship started all 15 games he played in the regular season and Philadelphia’s four postseason contests en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
He finished with 78 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 6 pass breakups in the 2024 regular season, and added 27 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the playoffs.
This season, Blankenship is expected to integrate two new starters into Christian Parker's secondary after veteran cornerback Darius Slay left as a cap casualty for Pittsburgh, and playmaking safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was traded to Houston.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has been tight-lipped about who will start in the season opener Thursday night against the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. However, veteran Adoree' Jackson is the heavy favorite to replace Slay opposite Quinyon Mitchell, and third-year safety Sydney Brown has the inside track on rookie Drew Mukuba at the safety spot next to Blankenship.
Longer term, Philadelphia wants to get August trade pickup Jakorian Bennett up to speed at the CB2 position, and Mukuba in the mix at safety, and the idea is that Blankenship will help settle down the moving parts until Fangio gets where he wants to on defense.
The Eagles have a history of extending contracts on the eve of the regular season and Blankenship would be the lead candidate for that this season.
