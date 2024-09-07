Eagles' CB Wanted To Play In Brazil
Veteran cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was ruled out of Friday’s season-opening 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers the day before with a hand injury that left him limited in practice in the week leading up to the game.
But that didn’t stop some from questioning whether Rodgers was a “healthy scratch” to make way for talented rookie Quinyon Mitchell to stay outside the numbers.
Rodgers took to social media to clarify the subject to a fan.
“You think I’ll come this far to be a Healthy Scratch???” Rodgers said on the X.com platform. “I worked toooo hard all year and Training camp to be a healthy scratch bro. It’s football, injuries happen. I tried everything I could to be out there this week. I’ll rather be 100% then 50% for my team and the fans.”
Before the trip to São Paulo Brazil, Rodgers indicated he was “looking forward to playing” against the Packers.
"It's just a testimony to all my hard work,” Rodgers said. “So grateful for the opportunity. Want to come out here and have fun. Running out of the tunnel is something I'm really looking forward to. Been waiting a long time."
Rodgers had been suspended last season for running awry of the NFL's gambling policy when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.
The working idea with Rodgers in the mix was that Mitchell would start opposite Darius Slay when only two cornerbacks were needed with the rookie sliding inside when a nickel corner was needed. Rodgers would then rotate in at right cornerback.
Without Rodgers, Mitchell did indeed start outside and he stayed there, playing 63 of the team’s total of 67 defensive snaps (94%). When a nickel was added, which was often, it was veteran Avonte Maddox, who played 60 snaps (90%).
Mitchell was impressive in his NFL debut despite being targeted early and often by Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love.
The Packers targeted six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Slay just one time in the passing game and instead focused on Mitchell. Love went after the rookie 10 times, completing five of them for 86 yards.
That’s decent production but Love’s passer rating when targeting the talented Toledo product was just 56.3, according to TruMedia.
"My coach told me pregame, on the first drive, they’d be testing me," Mitchell noted.
Rodgers, meanwhile, has been dealing with the hand issue, sitting out a pair of practices after the initial cut to 53, and then working back in a limited fashion this week in advance of the flight down to South America.
Despite his size deficiencies, Rodgers only played outside CB this summer and may need to start cross-training inside as well.
That’s because defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has said outside CB is the end game for Mitchell and the rookie held up well against one of the NFL’s better options so the Eagles may decide to keep the first-round pick opposite Slay moving forward.
