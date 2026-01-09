Richard Sherman Doesn't Hold Back On Kevin Patullo Before Eagles-49ers

There are just two days to go until the Philadelphia Eagles welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Lincoln Financial Field for what should be an explosive Wild Card Round matchup between two Super Bowl hopefuls.

The Eagles and 49ers have their fair share of history against one another, which only adds to the allure of the contest. These are two good football teams that are going to duke it out. The Eagles won the NFC East with an 11-5 record and the 49ers went 12-5 on the season despite a plethora of injuries.

Philadelphia should be considered the favorite heading into the contest based on its overwhelming defense and home-field advantage, but it should be a close one. Former 49ers cornerback and current analyst Richard Sherman made the case for the 49ers to actually be in the driver's seat and threw some shade at offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo in the process on "The Richard Sherman Podcast."

The Eagles should be the favorite

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Richard Sherman is seen on the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"This ain’t gonna be a walk in the park, the Philadelphia Eagles believe it’s gonna be," Sherman said. "And I think Kyle Shanahan knows this. I think the San Francisco 49ers know this. And I think a little bit of the Philadelphia Eagles fans know that because if the San Francisco 49ers wanted a matchup, this was the one. Not because the Philadelphia Eagles aren't immensely talented. They are one of, if not the most talented, football team in the National Football League. Have you seen people drive Ferraris that ain’t never drove Ferraris before?

"Have you seen? If I put someone in a Ferrari and a race car driver in a Corolla, the race car driver might beat him. Sometimes, this offense looks like a Ferrari shell with a Corolla engine. The Corolla engine is the guy calling the plays. I know Kevin Patullo feels so angry that people are coming after him. Kevin Patullo, I'm sorry. I don't want to do this. I don't want to. But the tape is the tape. Maybe it's not being executed the way you expected it to be executed, but right now, it's hard to explain it any other way. This offense was not broken. It did not need to be fixed."

The offense has been under a microscope all season so this isn't anything new. One thing that is true, as Sherman noted, is that the Eagles have plenty of firepower. Even if the offense doesn't fully click, Philadelphia should still have a good shot. Take a look at Week 17, for example. The Eagles scored just 13 points, but took down the Buffalo Bills. Lane Johnson is trending towards a return, which should help the offense overall. But the Eagles can beat you in more ways than one, even if the offense stalls.

