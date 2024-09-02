Eagles Center Knows There Will Be Scrutiny, But Ready To Pave His Own Way
PHILADELPHIA – The new occupant of Jason Kelce’s locker and longtime home stood with his back pressed deeply into the stall as a crowd of reporters gathered around before the Eagles practiced on Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t long before the new resident was asked about the previous tenant.
“Are you getting used to the questions about Jason Kelce or are you tired of it?” was the question.
“I’m worried about what I’m doing and that’s all I really care about, how I can do,” said Cam Jurgens. “I’m not trying to replace anybody. I’m just trying to be the best player I can be. That’s all I really care about. There’s going to be scrutiny.
“It doesn’t really matter who I overtake, you guys (reporters) are going to scrutinize if I do bad, which you should. If I do good, hey, if an O-lineman does good and doesn’t get his name called, he shouldn’t get that much gratitude. We’re doing our job.”
There’s a lot to like about that answer as Jurgens prepares to do the job he was drafted to do two years ago – take over for Kelce after he retired. That day began in earnest when Kelce announced his retirement on March 4, but it will go under a microscope on Friday (8:15 p.m.) when the Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers in Sau Paolo, Brazil in the season opener.
This will be Jurgens’ first start at center since his days at Nebraska because Kelce started 156 straight games before leaving for the ESPN announcer’s booth.
He transitioned from tight end to center as a freshman at Nebraska, but he is stepping into a future Hall of Famer’s shoes, and that comes with all other bushel of pressure.
“I went from tight end to playing center and I had never done that before, so obviously there were a lot of bumps on the road, but just being focused on what I’m doing and what my coach is telling me, because if you listen to the media, it’s tough because you can fall into that rabbit hole with people telling you (that) you suck and then you start thinking that and it’s the same thing if you’re doing great.
“They tell you you’re amazing and you think you’re more than you are, so it’s taking everything with a grain of salt."
Jurgens looked ready during training camp, but you have to wonder about communication and cohesion once the game begins, especially when it comes to picking up the blitz, which the Eagles struggled against last year.
And head coach Nick Sirianni is keeping everybody in the dark with his refusal to name his starting right guard. Not even the leading candidate to do it, Mekhi Becton, would concede anything during the first open locker room session of the season on Sunday.
Jurgens and Jalen Hurts will need to be on the same page when it comes to identifying what an aggressive Packers will deliver.
The quarterback said the Eagles have taken steps in the right direction toward ironing out blitz protection and routes.
“I think we’ve gotten better at it in all aspects,” he said. “There are some things that are more glaring that we see, that pop out more pointed to the eye. But there are ton of different things that we need to improve on.”
