Eagles' Championship Rings Go Viral
PHILADELPHIA - With the unofficial start to the 2025 NFL season set to open at the NovaCare Complex next week in the form of training camp for the Eagles, it may be apropos that the reigning Super Bowl champions received their championship rings on Friday night.
The bling for dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in February was originally scheduled to be delivered near the end of spring work on June 6, but production delays pushed that back to late in the summer.
The wait was worth the wait as Eagles players assembled at Ballers at The Battery in their game-day bests to celebrate the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
The Battery is a former industrial building that was once a power station that has been transformed and "Ballers" an upscale sports venue, featuring pickleball, squash, and golf simulators.
The venue, partially financed by former Eagles' star Malcolm Jenkins and 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, also includes a restaurant and bar, a gym, and luxury locker rooms in a country club-style environment inside the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.
The ring, designed by Jason Arasheben of Beverly Hills, is highlighted by wings that emerge when a button is pushed and the Nick Sirianni-inspired inscription of “You can’t be great without the greatness of others.”
Many of the other details of the ring are inspired by the Eag;es historic 2024-25 season.
The bezel of the ring features 145 diamonds, celebrating the Eagles’ 145 points scored in the playoffs – the most in NFL postseason history.
The “WORLD CHAMPIONS” designation on the top of the ring consists of 40 points of diamonds, commemorating the Eagles’ 40 points scored in their Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs.
One carat of marquise-shaped diamonds inside the two Vince Lombardi Trophies honors the Eagles’ top-ranked total defense (278.4 yards per game) and their rushing offense that set an NFL record with 3,866 rushing yards (including playoffs).
Encircling the top of the ring are 18 green stones, honoring the Eagles’ NFL-record-tying 18 combined victories in the regular season and playoffs.
On the team side of the ring, the Super Bowl LIX logo is centered between the Eagles wordmark and the Super Bowl LIX score, 40-22. Ten points of diamonds in the Super Bowl LIX logo signify the Eagles’ franchise-record 10-game winning streak in the regular season.
On the players’ side of the ring, last names are featured with their jersey numbers encrusted in diamonds against the backdrop of Lincoln Financial Field.
Inside the ring is a stamp of the Brazilian flag, honoring the Eagles’ season opener at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil, which marked the first NFL game ever played in Brazil.
Beneath that flag are Sirianni’s core values of “Tough, Detailed, Together.” There is also the listing of the scores of all four postseason games, along with a “145” stamp, saluting the Eagles’ record-breaking accomplishment of 145 points in the playoffs.
Signatures are showcased on the bottom of the players’ rings.
The Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship rings were designed by Jostens and displayed 219 diamonds and 17 sapphires, and the goal for most organizations is to go bigger each time.
