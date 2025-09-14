Eagles-Chiefs: Countdown To Kickoff
PHILADELPHIA – The Chiefs have plenty of motivation for their Week 2 matchup against the visiting Eagles. Not only did they get waxed in Super Bowl LIX, but they are 0-1. The last time Kansas City started 0-2 was 2014 when they finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs. Plus, this is their home opener.
The Eagles are 1-0, but there are plenty of areas that need polished after last week’s 24-20 win.
“It’s a very fortunate situation to make it to the Super Bowl,” said KC defensive tackle Chris Jones. “Unfortunately, we didn’t win, but it gives us little more of an edge that we didn’t win and have an opportunity to play these guys again, against a heckuva team starting with Jalen Hurts and those outside receivers of his. Saquon.
“You can go on and on about the talent these guys have on offense, so for us it’s a challenge to play against them again, but also to get some payback.”
Let The Countdown Begin
5…PLAYERS
Jalen Carter. He tops the list because of his antics in the season opener, and because the Eagles will need to see him help the pass rush get started after being shut out in the sacks department last week.
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. You think these two receivers will have more than their combined four targets, four catches, and 24 yards that they had against the Cowboys? Yes, yes, and yes.
Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. Super Bowl champs and Super Bowl MVPs going head-to-head for a fifth-straight year? Sign me up. Both quarterbacks have won twice and lost twice against each other and are 1-1 each in Super Bowl matchups. Not many will agree, but they are two of the top five quarterbacks playing in the game at the moment.
Quinyon Mitchell and Adoree Jackson. Everybody knows the difficulties that Jackson had last week, but Mitchell didn’t have his ‘A’ game, either. The Chiefs probably won’t have Xavier Worthy (doubtful with a shoulder injury) on the outside, but Hollywood Brown is still there.
Saquon Barkley. The running back has yet to run for more than 100 yards since the NFC Championship Game last January. He had 11 100-yard games last season, so chances are he’s due, but this is a tough defense to run against.
4…NUMBERS
5: Consecutivre seaons the Eagles and Chiefs will play, marking the first time since since the 1970 merger than an NFC and AFC team will play in five straight seasons.
8: NFL head coaches who started their careers with five-straight opening day wins, a list that Nick Sirianni joined last week. The others: George Allen, Raymond Berry, Potsy Clark, Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh, Sean McVay, and Mike Shanahan.
15.4: Yards per catch for A.J. Brown since the 2022 season, which is the best among all receivers in the league.
301: Wins for Andy Reid, counting playoffs. He’s the only coach to win at least 100 games with two franchise – the Eagles and Chiefs.
3…MATCHUPS
- Jihaad Campbell vs. Travis Kelce. Campbell won’t be the only charged with defending the aging tight end and future Hall of Famer, but the rookie will get his share of responsibilities and it will be a good test for him. Zack Baun and Cooper DeJean will also pitch in on Kelce coverage.
-Jalyx Hunt/Za’Darius Smith vs. Josh Simmons. It was a rough start for KC’s rookie left tackle in his debut last week, but Hunt is still out to prove himself in his second year. Smith should have a package of plays and his veteran savvy could test Simmons.
-Eagles' interior offensive line vs. Chris Jones. The Eagles did well against Jones in the Super Bowl, but the 31-year-old’s legs are still fresh this early in the season and will give center Cam Jurgens and guards Tyler Steen and Landon Dickerson all they want.
2…FACTS
-Jalen Hurts was won 15 straight games that he has started and finished.
-Howie Roseman is the fifth general manager to win Super Bowls with two different quarterbacks. The others are in the Hall of Fame: Bobby Beathard, Al Davis, Ozzie Newsome, and George Young.
1…PREDICTION
Is this Eagles team good enough to make history and send the Chiefs to 0-2 for the first time in the Mahomes era? Probably, especially if my hunch about their offense hitting its stride after some Week 1 inconcistencies.
Eagles 31, ChIefs 27
Season record: 0-1
