Jalen Hurts Opens Game-Film Vault, Likes Direction Eagles Are Going

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts opened the vault of games from this season and games from past years. It’s not because the offense he directs has struggled during the two-game losing streak – really, most of the season – but it’s just something he does.

“That’s something that’s normal for me,” said the Eagles quarterback. “It’s not the first time I’ve done that. Honestly, it’s something I do often. It’s a matter of reflecting and seeing how things were, how are things now, and that’s in the good and that’s in the tough. It’s something that’s pretty standard.”

And what did he see, specifically?

“I’m seeing our efficiency and some of the things we pride ourselves in that we’re just not doing as well,” he said. “I think this bye week, this time off, was a great time for everybody to reflect and keep their eyes on the prize in what we want to do in the end. But in the end, the sequencing is important, the structure and organization of how we do things are important, and there have all been really good conversations in that. With all the things you do it comes down to the work.”

That’s been something that is seemingly missing for the offense this year – the work, the focus, the being on the same page stuff, good health, good luck, and discipline. That is something that could be the byproduct of playing 21 games last year, and winning 18 of those games, including Super Bowl LIX.

It takes a lot to navigate a season like that, and perhaps that grind if part of the issue. Still, with five games left, and the Cowboys charging hard on the their heels in the NFC East, the Eagles should be feeling some urgency.

Jalen Hurts Understanding Nick Sirianni's Vision

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks through the tunnel for warmups prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There was talk afterward about the Eagles winning their first four games, then losing two in a row. They then won four in a row and lost two in a row. Sitting at 8-4, if they win their next four and lose one, they will finish 12-5. Of course, if that form holds and they win another four and lose two, that second loss would come in the first round of the playoffs.

Right now, though, it’s about beating the Chargers on Monday night in Los Angeles, and Hurts said, in addition to pouring over a catalogue of game film, he and Nick Sirianni and Kevin Patullo have had great conversations about the offense this week.

“It’s a lot of trust in coach Nick, there’s a lot of trust in coach KP, and they lead the way in that,” said the QB. “I think as a unit and more importantly as a quarterback it’s about me going out there and following the direction and the vision and following the rhythm of what they do.

“There were a lot of conversations with coach Sirianni this week about how we can improve and what his vision and the direction we’re going, and I have a lot of confidence in where we’re heading.”

More NFL: Pro Football Doc Gives Clarity On Eagles Star DT's Shoulder Procedure