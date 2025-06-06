Eagles Claim Return Specialist Off Waivers
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were awarded running back/return specialist Keilan Robinson off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to an NFL source.
A 2024 fifth-round pick of the Jags out of Texas, the 5-foot-8, 191-pound second-year player was waived by Jacksonville on June 4. As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Eagles are currently last when it comes to waiver-wire priority.
Robinson started his college career at Alabama in 2019 and sat out the 2020 COVID season before transferring to the Longhorns, where he played his final three seasons.
Robinson, who has 4.42 speed, was more return specialist than RB at Texas. By the 2022 season, he was an honorable mention All-Big 12 return specialist after finishing third in the conference for both kick return yards (405) and yards per return (25.2).
In his final season at Texas, Robinson had 22 kick returns for 494 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles signed return specialist Avery Williams in free agency back in March after four years with the Atlanta Falcons. However, Williams has been unable to participate in OTAs due to an undisclosed injury.
Williams was spotted on a side field working to return at Wednesday’s OTA practice. Without him, the Eagles used Danny Gray and undrafted rookies Giles Jackson and ShunDerrick Powell as the kick returners at practice.
Second-year RB Will Shipley is vying for an elevated role on offense, and the Eagles seemingly want to take kickoff returns off his plate.
To make room on the 90-man roster for Robinson, the Eagles waived receiver Ife Adeyi, who had just signed on June 4 after participating in Philadelphia's rookie camp on a tryout basis earlier this spring.