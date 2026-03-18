Eagles Will Still Look To Add At Tight End
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PHILADELPHIA — There’s been significant hype locally regarding the Eagles’ signing of Johnny Mundt in free agency.
It’s understandable. The Eagles are projected to shift toward a Shanahan-McVay-style offense under new coordinator Sean Mannion, and Mundt’s entire NFL career has been spent as a blocking tight end in those systems.
Over his nine NFL seasons, Mundt began with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2021), then joined two former McVay assistants: Kevin O’Connell with the Minnesota Vikings (where he was teammates with Mannion), and most recently Liam Coen in Jacksonville last season.
O’Connell once called Mundt the best third tight end in football.
Is Johnny Mundt A Lock To Make The Eagles?
The question is: How much value does that really carry?
Mundt left the Vikings for the Jaguars on a two-year, $5.5 million deal. By all accounts, he delivered for Jacksonville, ranking among Pro Football Focus’ top-10 tight ends in both run blocking and pass blocking.
Yet Jacksonville declined to exercise Year 2 of the contract and released the veteran.
The Eagles quickly signed Mundt to a one-year deal.
Now that the paperwork is filed with the NFLPA, the terms make it clear: use a pencil when projecting Mundt onto the initial 53-man roster. He signed for $1.5 million base, with $200K guaranteed at signing and only $750K fully guaranteed overall.
In Mannion’s system, the Eagles need a reliable in-line blocker at tight end to seal the edge—so Mundt is more likely than not to make the team, especially given his history with the new coordinator.
That said, a Day 3 draft pick with in-line ability (think Georgia’s Oscar Delp, Stanford’s Sam Roush, or Notre Dame’s Eli Raridon) on a cost-effective four-year deal could quickly change that outlook.
Even a step forward from futures signing E.J. Jenkins—who the Eagles view as having blocking upside—or a shift of Cameron Latu back to tight end from fullback (following the addition of Carson Steele) could impact Mundt’s spot.
This feels a little like the Harrison Bryant signing last March. Bryant signed for $2M and when it was clear that he wasn't going to make the 53 during the summer, GM Howie Roseman pivoted and went Bryant, along with a 2026 fifth-round pick, to Houston for receiver John Metchie and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Bottom line: Mundt’s contract shows he was brought in to compete for a job, he was not handed one—though his familiarity with Mannion gives him the inside track.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen