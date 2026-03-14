Eagles' Johnny Mundt Highlights Organizational TE Evolution

PHILADELPHIA — Before the Scouting Combine, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed his preferences when evaluating tight ends.

"I think that from my perspective, I've always had an affinity for kind of the receiving tight ends," Roseman admitted. "I think that's shown in my work."

Roseman noted, however, that his mindset had to evolve with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's plan to install more of a horizontal stretch running scheme—one that requires a tight end capable of setting the edge effectively.

"I would say that the tight end position [moving forward] starts with me in evolving," Roseman said. "... As you evolve as a GM, as an evaluator, and you watch what's out there, you've got to be cognizant of the fact that at some levels the game has changed.

“I think when you look at it as a room [in 2025], we probably needed more of a diverse skill set at that position."

Last year's tight end room included Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, and Kylen Granson, all of whom struggled with run-blocking.

Blocking First

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt (86) celebrates his touchdown against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Calcaterra was recently re-signed to a one-year deal, with the team believing his skills as a pass receiver remain worth developing. Granson departed for a prove-it opportunity in Tennessee. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue working to bring Goedert back after twice pushing back the void date on the veteran's contract—now set for March 16.

The biggest change has come in the form of veteran blocking tight end Johnny Mundt, whom the Eagles quickly signed after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him.

Mundt has prior history with Mannion as teammates in Minnesota and has spent his entire career in schemes similar to the one Mannion, run-game coordinator Ryan Mahaffey, and offensive line coach Chris Kuper aim to install.

"We click really well with each other," Mundt said of Mannion in an interview with the Eagles' official team website. "He knows my skill sets. He knows where I come from, where I've been, what I do. That was a huge, huge point of coming here."

Ironically, when Mundt entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, he quickly realized he needed to differentiate himself.

The college game was producing many pass-catching tight ends, so Mundt focused on perfecting his technique and fundamentals as a blocker. Over the past decade, he has excelled in that role despite his 245-pound frame.

Last season in Jacksonville, Pro Football Focus graded Mundt in the top 10 among tight ends in both run blocking (No. 9) and pass blocking (No. 7).

"When I know I make a good block in the first one and a half seconds of the play, I know I won my rep," Mundt said. "And then I see the running back down the sideline—I mean, there's no better feeling. It's really special."