Eagles Coach Says Jalen Hurts 'Dealing With The Ankle' Despite Rest Designation
PHILADELPHIA - Ankle-gate unfolded at the NovaCare Complex Friday morning when Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the status of Jalen Hurts.
The quarterback did not participate in the portion of Wednesday’s walkthrough practice open to reporters and was estimated as limited with “rest” as the reason for Hurts’ participation level.
At his Friday morning press conference Sirianni said the QB was dealing with an ankle issue.
“It was on the injury report dealing with the ankle,” Sirianni said. “Just making sure we’re precautious with everything.”
After the Wednesday practice Hurts was asked about the decision to scale things back which has not been typical for him.
“I just do what I’m told,” Hurts said. “... We’re just trying to take it day by day, assess it each day as it comes.”
After Sirianni was informed that the injury report listed “rest” as the reason for Hurts’ limited participation on Wednesday, the coach reversed course.
“It was a rest, yeah. Sorry, I thought you were talking about something else,” said Sirianni.
The only players on the Eagles’ injury report dealing with ankle injuries are right guard Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Ainias Smith. As for the other Jalen on the team – defensive tackle Jalen Carter – he’s not been on the participation report this week and the last time Carter was, a shoulder was the issue.
At practice on Friday, Hurts was warming up behind large speakers that obstructs the view of reporters and television cameras.
In the end Hurts, like a lot of NFL players this time of year, is dealing with soreness, in this case lower body soreness but is set to play at Dallas on Sunday.
The Eagles are essentially towing a line here by claiming that the ankle soreness is not the reason Hurts was scaled back as opposed to say starting center Cam Jurgens, who was limed because of a wrist injury.
Hurts has never been given the rest designation before during his Eagles' career and other factors are also involved like the quick turnaround after Sunday's game where the Eagles will host division-leading Washington on Thursday Nov. 14.
Hurts does have a history of not wanting to alert opponents to any potential issues before games and did not appear on the injury report at all last season even when he was dealing with an obvious knee injury highlighted by the presence of a brace.
The difference there is that Hurts fought through that to practice and if players participate anything they are fighting through does not have to be listed on any injury report.