Eagles Collapse Late, Lose to Atlanta Falcons, 22-21, in Home Opener
PHILADELPHIA - PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles looked like they were about to move to 2-0, but a dropped pass by Saquon Barkley that likely would have given the Eagles a first down and allowed them to run out the clock was deadly.
They had to settle for a field goal and the Atlanta Falcons motored 70 yards in six plays and without any timeouts in just 1:05, getting a 7-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Drake London with 34 seconds to play. The TD stood up as the final points as the Falcons stunned the Eagles, 22-21 in their home opener on Monday night.
“I dropped the ball, “said Barkley. “I let my team down. We shouldn’t have put the defense in that position. I make that catch, the game’s over.”
London beat veteran Darius Slay for the winning score.
“Very disappointed, especially at myself at the end of the game,” said Slay. “(Shoot). I hurt with that one. That was for sure my fault. My eyes were in the backfield, and I was trying to do more than I should have been doing.
“They did a lot of things out of their tendencies with that route. I saw two people go in, and usually the tendency is everybody flowing that way, so I jumped inside too fast and had my eyes in the backfield. That was bad. Then he broke out, so it was, yeah, I (messed) that up bad. That play for sure right there is on me.”
The Eagles’ last-ditch comeback try after the Falcons (1-1) forged ahead ended with Jalen Hurts throwing an interception deep to Jessie Bates.
This loss will sting. It leaves the Eagles at 1-1 and in a three-way tie for first in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Philly must travel to New Orleans to play the high-flying Saints on a short week next Sunday. The Eagles aren’t at home again until Oct. 11 against the Cleveland Browns.
The Eagles got a big play from safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson when he stood up Bijan Robinson on fourth-and-one at Philly’s 39. The play helped the Eagles run the clock down 1:39 as Jake Elliott kick a 28-yard field goal for a 21-15 lead.
"It’s do or die," said Gardner-Johnson. "It’s him versus me. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the ultimate (play) to win the game. Like I said, there are other things in this game that we gotta look at, and we gotta fix as a team from the offensive side, the defensive side and special teams side.
"We can’t dial in on one thing. Everyone wants to look at one play, and this and that. We’re a team, and things happen. We gotta focus up. I got my brothers’ back just like they got my back."
The Eagles tried to ice the game when they reached the 10, but on a third-and-three throw to a wide-open Barkley in the flat, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week flat-out dropped the ball. It looked like he would have had a first down if not a touchdown.
The game would have ended either way.
Instead, the Falcons took advantage of their new life and stole a win.
The Eagles were behind 15-10 when they embarked on the drive of the season so far, moving 70 yards in 17 plays and consuming 9:34 of clock.
They had converted only one third down all night in six tries, but on this march, they went 3-for-4 and 1-for-1 on a successful tush push. Jalen Hurts finished it with the second successful tush push of the drive after a 5-yard TD pass to Saquon Barkley was overturned when it was ruled Barkley knee was down a half-yard short. The touchdown gave the Eagles an 18-15 lead with 6:47 to play.
Hurts finished with 85 yards rushing, his highest ground total since putting up 82 in a 20-17 loss to the Seahawks on Dec. 18 last year. Playing without his top weapon, A.J. Brown, he was 23-for-30 with 183 yards and a 7-yard TD to DeVonta Smith. His late-game interception was his third of the season and his passer rating was 88.6.
Barkley had 22 carries for 85 yards with four receptions for 21 yards.
It was the second week the Eagles lost the turnover battle. They turned it over once and didn’t get one from the Falcons.
Cousins was 20-for-29 with 241 yards with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 117.2. Running back Bijan Robinson had 14 carries for 97 yards and Atlanta gashed Philly’s run defense for 152 yards.
