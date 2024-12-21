Eagles-Commanders: Players To Watch With Final Score Prediction In Week 16 Clash
PHILADELPHIA – All week long, the Eagles downplayed talk of winning the NFC East, but a win over the Commanders in Landover, Md., on Sunday (1 p.m./FOX) will do it.
Here’s a preview:
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jalen Carter. The defensive tackle has turned in strong game after strong game all season long, but one of his best may have been the round 1 game against the Commanders when he made a career-high seven tackles and was basically unblockable by anyone on the interior of Washington’s line.
A.J. Brown. The receiver struggled with a knee/ankle injury during the week, so how effective he will be coming off an 11-target, 8-catch game last week remains to be seen.
DeVonta Smith. One more touchdown will tie his career-high of seven, and he is coming off the first 100-yard game of the season, which is hard to believe. he's only had one.
Saquon Barkley. The 2000-plus yards watch continues for the best back in the NFL this season. Facing the league’s 25th-ranked run defense, he should be able to add greatly to his 1,688 yards this season. He had 146 in round 1.
Quinyon Mitchell. The rookie was integral in shutting down Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin in round 1, holding him to one catch on just two targets for 10 yards. Can last spring’s first-round pick do it again?
Lane Johnson. From playing the Steelers T.J. Watt to now the Commanders’ Dante Fowler, the job of the Eagles right tackle never gets any easier. Fowler has 8.5 sacks this season.
Marshawn Lattimore. The Commanders cornerback was acquired in a trade with the Saints at the deadline but did not play in round 1. He will this time.
“He’s a great, great corner, a guy that understands the game, so you have to be on your Ps and Qs, making sure you’re not giving things away,” said Smith.
THINGS TO KNOW
-The record Nick Sirianni’s 2021 team set is already about to crumble. It will take 109 rushing yards to surpass the team record for most yards rushing in one season, which was 2,715.
-The Eagles have won 12 of the last 15 games in the series, dating back to 2016.
-Jalen Hurts is tied for the league for the most touchdowns since Week 6 with 26, the same number as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. After posting two passing and one rushing in last week’s win over the Steelers, Hurts now has 32 TDs. His career-high is 38 set last year.
PREDICTION
Before the Eagles and Commanders met the first time, my take was these two teams would split the series, but my mind has been changed. This Eagles team appears to be on a mission and 15 wins this year, while unthinkable back in the summer, has suddenly become very attainable.
Eagles 27, Commanders 20
Season record: 8-6
