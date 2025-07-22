Eagles Connected To No. 1 Pick Surprisingly Available
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the top destinations in the National Football League.
Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion and is widely considered to be one of the top contenders for the 2025 season. There's been plenty of buzz about the possibility of the Eagles making another move or two, but at this point, any move would just be adding more firepower to a team that already is ready to contend.
Still, the Eagles have over $30 million in cap space, per Over The Cap and could add more talent. One name that was brought up is former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney by USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff.
"No. 10. Jadeveon Clowney, edge (2024 team: Panthers)," Brinkerhoff said. "Clowney never lived up to the hype of being the top pick in the 2014 draft, bouncing around to six different teams in the last seven seasons. Despite that reality, he has played 11 seasons and is looking to make it 12 in 2025. After tying his career-high with 9.5 sacks for the Ravens in 2023, he followed it up with just 5.5 with the Panthers last season. Clowney is a complementary piece that can work into a pass-rushing rotation, likely for a team that is dreaming big. Landing spots: Eagles, Bengals, Lions."
Clowney had 5 1/2 sacks in 2024 and 9 1/2 sacks in 2023. If any team could get Clowney back to playing at an elite level, it would be Philadelphia.