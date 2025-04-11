Eagles 'Considering' Moving On From Longtime Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the happiest moments a team could have back in February.
Philadelphia had a tough start to the 2024 season and was 2-2 through four weeks. The Eagles entered their Week 5 bye week with more chatter about the team potentially moving on from Nick Sirianni than making the playoffs.
The Eagles had a fantastic turnaround and was the most dominant team in football from there on out. To make matters even better, the Eagles got revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl after losing against the same team two years ago.
It was a storybook season but reality has hit this offseason. Philadelphia has taken hits left and right with key pieces leaving the organizaton including Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton, Darius Slay, Oren Burks, Kenneth Gainwell, and CJ Gardner-Johnson and it's just April 11th.
There's still a lot of time left in the offseason and recently there has been a lot of buzz about Dallas Goedert's future in Philadelphia. Is he going to get traded? That's been a topic that has been discussed at length.
ESPN's Tim McManus weighed in on the topic on Friday and confirmed he has been the "subject" of trade talks and the team is "considering" moving on.
"Meanwhile, league sources confirmed tight end Dallas Goedert has been the subject of trade talks," McManus said. "The combination of his age (30), injury history and average salary of $14 million per season has the Eagles considering moving on from their leading receiver from this past postseason."
There clearly are questions for the team still and the Super Bowl honeymoon period unfortunately is over.