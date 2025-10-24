Eagles Cornerback Could Find Opportunity Knocking Vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA – The past two months have been the toughest of Jakorian Bennett’s life, so he said on Thursday. He got traded to the Eagles from the Raiders on Aug. 4, then, a month later, he hurt his pectoral muscle in the season-opener against the Cowboys.
“Being traded, that’s the business, but just kinda getting adjusted, to getting hurt … I don’t know, it felt like it was another thing after another thing,” he said. “It was definitely tough, but I learned from it.”
Bennett was immediately placed on injured reserve when the pec injury happened. He tried to play through it, before it the pain became too much for him to be effective. The Eagles put him on IR after Week 3’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Earlier this week, the Eagles opened his 21-day practice window to return to the roster. Perhaps it comes against the Giants on Sunday. It will be the final game before the trade deadline on Nov. 4, so it would be good to get to see better what a healthy Bennett can do after was listed as a gull participant on Thursday’s practice.
“You don’t realize how much you love something until you can’t do it no more,” said Benett about his time on IR. “I know it’s kind of short-term or whatnot, but it sucked not being able to go out there and just help the team. Just watching it, I definitely learned a lot. But I’m glad I’m feeling good … mental’s good, physical’s good. So, I’m just kind of ready to roll.”
Jakorian Bennett's Grade? Incomplete
Right now, Vic Fangio said Bennett’s grade is incomplete.
“I just never felt like I had a good handle on what he is and what he isn't,” said the defensive coordinator.
It would be helpful if the DC could assign a letter grade, so general manager Howie Roseman knows if he needs to bring in yet another cornerback at the trade deadline if he can.
With Adoree Jackson likely out against New York with a concussion, the Eagles are down to Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, and Parry Nickerson at corner, with Cooper DeJean able to line up there in base defense like he has been doing.
Ringo has started two games, and the results have been mixed, prompting Fangio to say about him: “Some of the completions he's given up. Not all of them, but some of them have come on tough routes. So, I still think he can eventually be better than he's been. His opportunities will keep coming, probably, and hopefully he'll turn the corner.”
Maybe Fangio gives Bennett an opportunity. Maybe he looks at Ringo’s game against the Giants just two-plus weeks ago and sees that he gave up one catch to Wan’Dale Robinson for 26 yards, two catches to Lil’Jordan Humphrey for 43 yards, and one catch for four yards to Cam Skattebo and decides to see what Bennett can do.
“I feel like they traded for me for a reason,” said Bennett. “So, if I can just go out there and be who I am and stay healthy, the sky is the limit.”
