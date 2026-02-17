Eagles Connected to Just One of ESPN's Top 50 Free Agents

We are just a few weeks away from free agency officially kicking off across the National Football League.

In fact, we are just under three weeks away from the drama picking up across the league. Teams will be able to start contacting free agents on March 9. As of writing, that is 20 days away. Now, teams can, of course, contact their own pending free agents and attempt to get deals done before the market opens.

That's what the Philadelphia Eagles did last offseason with Zack Baun. He was one of the most intriguing pending free agents on the defensive side of the ball, but the Eagles got a long-term deal done before Baun hit the open market. It's going to be interesting to see how the Eagles handle the offseason. Clearly, there's work to do. Last time the Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs early after a disappointing season, they responded in a big way in free agency. For example, they signed Saquon Barkley and Baun, among others. At the time, Baun wasn't a big-name player, though.

Who will the Eagles sign?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia has an exceptionally expensive offense. The defense is on the cheaper side, but that's going to change as the team starts to think about long-term extensions, like for Jalen Carter. So, it's going to be interesting to see how Howie Roseman handles things. Will the Eagles make splashes and commit long-term money to external options? We'll see. But the perception around the league isn't high on that idea right now. On Tuesday, ESPN's Matt Bowen shared a column highlighting the top-50 pending free agents with a top landing spot for each. Philadelphia only popped up once with Jaelan Phillips.

"No. 5. Jaelan Phillips, Edge," Bowen wrote. "Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles. Phillips was traded to the Eagles at the deadline, and they can try to re-sign him. With his 6-foot-5 frame and improved range in coordinator Vic Fangio's defense, Phillips could continue to play as a disruptive pass rusher who can also set an edge to the run front. Over his five-year career, Phillips has accounted for 28 sacks and 150 pressures."

The perception around Philadelphia in general is a bit odd right now. The Eagles have one of the most talented rosters in the league. But the Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs, brought in a new offensive coordinator and are in flux in general. Now, ESPN only linked the Eagles to one of the top-50 pending free agents. Even the New York Jets were linked to more (Breece Hall, Riq Woolen, Wan'Dale Robinson)

Philadelphia should be a top landing spot for many free agents. The Eagles could very well make another deep run in 2026. But there are financial questions and general roster questions. In general, it's going to be an intriguing offseason for Philadelphia.

