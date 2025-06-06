Eagles Cornerback May Be Ready For Graduation After Being Educated In NFL
PHILADELPHIA – Kelee Ringo played two years at the University of Georgia before entering the NFL Draft in 2023. He was 20 at the time. He finished his football education in the NFL, a difficult training ground, to say the least.
About to enter year three, and still just 22 until his next birthday on June 27, the 6-2, 207-pound Ringo could be in position to graduate to a starting cornerback role.
“He needs to learn to play the game, and that comes with reps,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “To quote what Nick (Sirianni) said in a meeting recently, 'Repetition is the burden of leadership.' It's up to us to get him enough reps in practice, expose him to all the things he needs to be exposed to so he can play a full NFL game.
“When I say full, not physically conditioning-wise, but be a competent corner throughout a full game in a full season.”
Ringo’s education has been just fine so far on special teams. He led the team in most snaps on those units last year with 340 in the regular season (76 percent) and was second in special teams tackles with eight, one behind Oren Burks.
If he gets his diploma and becomes a starter this year, he’d be happy with that. If he stays on special teams, he’d be happy with that, too.
“Whatever opportunity I get to help the team, that’s what my role is gonna be," he said. “Whether that’s playing corner, playing gunner on special teams, just go out there and play for Philly.”
Had Ringo stayed in school for another year or two, he may already have been ready to start in the NFL. He has no regrets, though.
“I feel (staying in school) would have changed a lot, for sure,” he said. “Coming into the league much older, I feel like, you have a good amount of experience in the game, but it’s night and day from the league versus college.
“…With me coming into the league so young, and being around guys like (Darius) Slay, James (Bradberry), Avonte (Maddox), it definitely helped me a lot to where I wouldn’t be where I am now if I stayed a couple more years. I’d be coming out now or the previous year, but I feel like I got a head start in understanding the game. … I have so many years ahead of me.”
All three player-teachers are gone, but the Eagles brought in another elder statesmen to compete with Ringo to start – Adoree Jackson, who will turn 30 this fall, which will be his ninth NFL season.
“What stands out most about Kelee is that he’s a freak of nature,” said Jackson. “Just his (in)tangibles of being that tall, being able to have speed, his movement … one of the coolest things is that he’s my locker mate, so to be able to talk to him, he’s a funny dude. Good people.”
If Fangio thinks that Ringo still needs a few more courses in his NFL education, then Jackson will likely start opposite Quinyon Mitchell.
“It's always hard to tell this time of year without the pads on, even at that position, but I think both those guys are making good strides,” said the DC. “They're both into it, and they know there's a job there to be had for somebody. I think they've had good off seasons, both of them.”
