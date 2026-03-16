Looking Back at Darius Slay’s Eagles Legacy After Retirement

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has played his final game in the National Football League.

Slay took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he is hanging up his cleats.

"Dear football, I wanna thank you for all you’ve done for me," Slay wrote. "I’ve been blessed to play the game I loved since I was [5 years] old for an amazing [13 years] at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, my everything. This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I’m forever grateful. It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey. To all my BigPlay fans, I will always appreciate the love and support y’all have given to me. I couldn’t have done it without you. Just A kid from Brunswick, GA with BIG dreams…✊🏽BigPlay on and off the field! We Out."

With Slay officially announcing his retirement from football, let's take a look back at his career as a member of the Eagles.

The former Eagles star is retiring

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) reacts after his fumble recovery against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Trade

After racking up three straight Pro Bowl nods as a member of the Detroit Lions from 2017 through 2019, the Eagles targeted Slay. The Eagles traded the Lions a third- and fifth-round pick in exchange for Slay back in March 2020. On top of the deal, the Eagles also inked Slay to a three-year extension worth just over $50 million. The Eagles needed a boost in the cornerback room. Philadelphia went 9-7 in 2019 and was in the middle of the pack against the pass. The Eagles finished the 2019 season allowing the 14th-most average passing yards in the league, with 241.6 passing yards against per game.

Slay's Impact

Slay immediately slotted in as the Eagles' No. 1 outside cornerback and held that title for years. Overall, he played in 74 games, including 73 starts, across five seasons in Philadelphia. He racked up nine interceptions, 56 passes defended, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and 272 total tackles. Quarterbacks completed just 62.6 percent of their passes while throwing Slay's way (256-of-409). Slay allowed just 15 touchdowns in coverage in five seasons.



Towards the end of Slay's stint in Philadelphia, he took on a mentor role for both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. One comment made by Slay that illustrates this point came back in April, 2025 when Slay was speaking to Mitchell on the "Big Play Slay" podcast.





“I was so happy that we had a chance to draft you,” Slay said. “I was surprised that you even fell that far, in my opinion. ... Everybody kept saying ‘Slay, he’s coming to take your position.’ ‘Well, that’s what I want him to do.’ And I got to get him ready for it. And thankfully I got you ready for it real early. ... You’re definitely ready for all the challenges. I don’t got a doubt in my mind on what type of secondary y’all going to be. Y’all going to be great.”



He exited after the 2025 season, but his impact certainly was felt with Mitchell and DeJean, for sure.

Playoff Impact

In Slay's final season with the Eagles, they went on to win Super Bowl LIX. Slay was a starter on the defense still and had a good run in the playoffs, including an interception in the Wild Card Round against the Green Bay Packers. Slay played 87.5 percent of the defensive snaps in Super Bowl LIX and recorded two tackles in his lone Super Bowl win. He now is hanging up his cleats, but will be rememered fondly in Philadelphia.