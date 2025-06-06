Eagles Defensive Tackle Happy For "Another Opportunity" To Prove His Worth
PHILADELPHIA – It was a no-brainer for the Eagles to pick up the fifth-year team option on Jordan Davis’s rookie contract, paying him about $13 million in 2026. Look around the NFL and see what defensive tackles are being paid and Davis is a bargain, no matter how many snaps he plays.
Still, the Eagles waited until about 24 hours before the May 1 deadline to announce their decision. Davis admitted that he wasn’t sweating it out as the deadline approached. He wasn’t sitting at home biting his nails or pacing, waiting for his cell phone to buzz.
“I ain't gonna lie, that was the last thing I was thinking about,” he said. “One, because when I play the game, I play it for the love of the game. I always say when I don't have fun playing football, I'll be done with it. My main focus is the team right now, building the same bonds that we had and even stronger bonds from last year.”
Davis said he was informed of the decision not long before it was announced to the public, after general manager Howie Roseman called him.
“He just told me straight up, we're just gonna extend you and it's as simple as that,” said Davis. “He has a lot of faith in me. Even when I didn't see it at first. It's just a lot of trust. When they brought up that fifth-year option, I knew they wanted me here. They wanted me here for a reason and they're excited. They have a little trust in me. Why not give them a return on their investment?”
The goal is to play well, and consistently, for all 17 games and whatever comes after, and Davis believes he can do that, especially now that he knows he will be around for at least two more years.
“Very happy,” he said. “It means I can continue building something special here. It's just another opportunity to prove my worth...Just continue building what we have this year and have fun doing it.”
