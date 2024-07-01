Eagles Could Acquire Seahawks Defensive End To Add Firepower On Defense
Training camp is going to kick off across the National Football League in the near future.
It's officially July and that means football isn't too far away. While this is the case, there should be a lot more movement across the league. Free agency has moved slowly recently and there are plenty of players who should find opportunities in the near future, possibly even with the Philadelphia Eagles.
There also could be some trades on the way. There could be some movement in the trade department this summer and then even more during the season ahead of the trade deadline. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine put together a list of five teams that could end up selling in the near future and mentioned the Seattle Seahawks as an option and defensive end Darrell Taylor as a trade candidate.
"The Seattle Seahawks didn't necessarily behave like a rebuilding team this offseason, but they are still a team in transition after going to Mike Macdonald as their head coach to replace Pete Carroll," Ballentine said. "Darrell Taylor is playing on a one-year extension and would provide value to another team as a pass rusher. He has 21.5 sacks over the last three seasons, but the Seahawks didn't sign him to a multi-year extension this offseason...Potential Trade Candidates: (Wide Receiver) Tyler Lockett, Edge Darrell Taylor, (and) (Defensive Tackle) Jarran Reed."
If Taylor becomes available, he could be a great option for the Eagles. Defensive end is a spot that has been mentioned on multiple occasions as an area that could use improvement in Philadelphia. A handful of players have been linked to the Eagles but it's unclear if they will make another move this summer.
Taylor had 5 1/2 sacks last season in 17 games and is just 27 years old. If he becomes available, the Eagles should give Seattle a call.
